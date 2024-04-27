Libianca Raises Her Voice for Cameroon with New Song “God’s People”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca is advocating for the victims affected by the aftermath of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon through her new single “God’s People.”

“If you want to help the Anglophones, listen to this song,” she says. “I’ve released GOD’S PEOPLE everywhere to raise funds from my stream profits to help victims of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon. You would be joining me to support some people in my country who’ve lost their families, their hopes in making their dreams come true, and their education. If I’m influential, I might as well influence others to show love to each other.”

The Anglophone Crisis remains a pressing issue in the Republic of Cameroon in Central Africa, with English-speaking Ambazonian separatists fighting for the independence of the former British trust territory of Southern Cameroons.

Watch “God’s People” here:

