Burna Boy & Shaboozey Get Honest About Love and Regret in ‘Change Your Mind'”

If you’ve been counting down to “No Sign of Weakness,” Burna Boy’s upcoming album, then you’ll love this newest release.

Just days before the full album drops on Friday, July 11, Burna Boy has shared his third single off the project, “Change Your Mind” featuring Shaboozey.

While the first two singles — “TaTaTa” with Travis Scott and “Update” — gave us fiery rhythms and flex-worthy bars, “Change Your Mind” slows things down and peels back the layers. Burna and Shaboozey come together to deliver a track that feels more like a confession than a performance.

The lyrics tell the story of someone who knows they’ve caused pain but is still standing at the door, asking for one more shot. “I know I broke your heart, left you in the dark… I’m hoping I can change your mind.” It’s a line that lingers, because we’ve all been there, trying to fix what we broke, hoping love is still somewhere in the ruins.

Shaboozey opens with vulnerability, singing about the distance caused by life on the road. Burna Boy follows with quiet honesty, admitting to walking “a thousand miles” alone in search of the right words.

And if this is a taste of what “No Sign of Weakness“ has in store, there’s every reason to stay locked in for the full release this Friday. Until then, “Change Your Mind” is on repeat.