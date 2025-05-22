Burna Boy & Travis Scott’s “Tatata” Is Full of Swagger and Vibes

Three weeks after the release of “Sweet Love,” Burna Boy is back with a brand new single, and this time, he teams up with American rapper Travis Scott. The track, titled “Tatata,” arrives ahead of Burna’s anticipated album “No Sign of Weakness.”

“Tatata” is energetic and playful, weaving Afrobeats and hip-hop rhythms into a track that’s both catchy and full of character. It’s a confident, upbeat anthem with Burna and Travis trading verses that nod to flirtation, confidence, and living large.

Burna Boy kicks things off with a cheeky verse about nearly crashing his car at the sight of a woman’s figure. His tone is humorous and exaggerated, painting a vivid picture of distraction and fascination — all delivered with his usual flair and charisma.

Travis Scott jumps in with high-energy lines laced with luxury references, from private flights and Lamborghinis to designer bags, and throws in a mix of English and Spanish that keeps things dynamic. His verse continues the track’s playful bravado, adding layers of personality and swagger.

At its core, “Tatata” is a bold, carefree record made for dance floors and late-night moments.

Listen below