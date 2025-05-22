Connect with us

Music

Burna Boy & Travis Scott’s "Tatata" Is Full of Swagger and Vibes

Music Style

A$AP Rocky Was All Style & Swagger on the Cannes Red Carpet

BN TV Music

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

BN TV Music

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

BN TV Music

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

BN TV Music

Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe "The Traffic Song"

BN TV Music

Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single "Round of Applause"

Music

Mr Eazi’s “Love Me Now” Encourages Us to Love Without Delay

Music Scoop

Skales Teams Up with 3dnan for a Champion’s Anthem in “Dance Like Lamine Yamal”

Music Scoop

Tyla Captures the Magic of Being Truly Seen in Her New Single "Bliss"

Music

Burna Boy & Travis Scott’s “Tatata” Is Full of Swagger and Vibes

Just weeks after ‘Sweet Love,’ Burna Boy returns with ‘Tatata’ featuring Travis Scott and it’s full of rhythm, flair and big moods.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Three weeks after the release of “Sweet Love,Burna Boy is back with a brand new single, and this time, he teams up with American rapper Travis Scott. The track, titled “Tatata,” arrives ahead of Burna’s anticipated albumNo Sign of Weakness.”

“Tatata” is energetic and playful, weaving Afrobeats and hip-hop rhythms into a track that’s both catchy and full of character. It’s a confident, upbeat anthem with Burna and Travis trading verses that nod to flirtation, confidence, and living large.

Burna Boy kicks things off with a cheeky verse about nearly crashing his car at the sight of a woman’s figure. His tone is humorous and exaggerated, painting a vivid picture of distraction and fascination — all delivered with his usual flair and charisma.

Travis Scott jumps in with high-energy lines laced with luxury references, from private flights and Lamborghinis to designer bags, and throws in a mix of English and Spanish that keeps things dynamic. His verse continues the track’s playful bravado, adding layers of personality and swagger.

At its core, “Tatata” is a bold, carefree record made for dance floors and late-night moments.

Listen below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php