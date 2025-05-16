See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

Connect with us

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

If you’re happy to see Odogwu Parara and Achalugo back on our screens, you’re not alone. Uzor Arukwe and Bamike OlawunmiAdenibuyan star in the new music video for Boy Spyce’s song ‘Achalugo.’

The term Achalugo has become popular on social media, celebrating a woman’s natural beauty. The song blends Afrobeats and highlife, honouring Igbo culture while sending a message about loving and appreciating a special woman.

Produced by Madd Thing, this track is Boy Spyce’s second release of 2025 and features Jeriq. Together, they bring fresh energy, following Boy Spyce’s earlier release, ‘Ill Be There.’

Watch the visuals of ‘Achalugo’ below.

