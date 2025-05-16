If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

You’ve probably heard ‘Like Dat’ by Darkoo already. The song has been everywhere on social media, thanks to the dance challenge that’s got people all over moving to the beat. Now, the official music video is out, and it brings the same energy.

Directed by Samfallover, the video matches the song’s fun, flirty vibe. Darkoo sings about wanting someone and feeling a connection, switching between sweet lines like “I think I’m meant for you” and bold, flirty moments.

Watch the official ‘Like Dat’ music video below.