Connect with us

BN TV Music

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

BN TV Music

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

BN TV Scoop

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

BN TV Cuisine

Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat's Lifestyle Does It

BN TV Cuisine

Your Taste Buds Deserve This Creamy Turkey Shawarma by Daniel Ochuko

BN TV Music

Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe "The Traffic Song"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Tola Odunsi Tell the Sweet Story of How He Met Enado Odigie

BN TV Music

Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single "Round of Applause"

BN TV

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

You’ve probably heard ‘Like Dat’ by Darkoo already. The song has been everywhere on social media, thanks to the dance challenge that’s got people all over moving to the beat. Now, the official music video is out, and it brings the same energy.

Directed by Samfallover, the video matches the song’s fun, flirty vibe. Darkoo sings about wanting someone and feeling a connection, switching between sweet lines like “I think I’m meant for you” and bold, flirty moments.

Watch the official ‘Like Dat’ music video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php