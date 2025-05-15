Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

One of the best things about soups from the eastern part of Nigeria is how generously they incorporate vegetables. If you’re on a healthy journey, following a fitness plan, or simply trying to eat more greens, eastern soups are definitely worth exploring. And what better one to start with than the beloved Oha soup?

In this video, Daniel Ochuko prepares a hearty pot of Oha soup, Anambra-style. For his ingredients, he uses goat meat, stockfish, seasoning cubes, salt, fresh yellow pepper, Oha leaves, Uziza leaves, palm nut paste, crayfish, dried catfish, ogiri isi, cocoyam for thickening, and ponmo (cow skin).

He begins by cooking the goat meat, ponmo, and stockfish in a blended mix of yellow pepper, seasoning cubes, and salt. While the proteins are bubbling away, he preps his vegetables and cooks the cocoyam.

Once soft, the cocoyam is blended into a smooth paste and set aside. By now, the meat and stockfish are tender. He then adds the palm nut paste, cocoyam paste, dried catfish, more seasonings, and ogiri isi to the pot. Finally, he stirs in the vegetables—Oha and Uziza leaves—right before turning off the heat, to keep their colour and nutrients intact.

It’s fresh, nutritious, and packed with flavour.

Watch how he brings it all together in the video below.