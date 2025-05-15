Connect with us

Fido’s New Music Video “Joy Is Coming” Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

Fido’s new music video “Joy Is Coming” is your go-to vibe for manifesting happiness, good energy and a Lagos love story.
You’ve heard the sound, you’ve danced to it, you’ve hummed along, tapping your feet to its sweet rhythms, and maybe even at the start of the new year, you made it your declaration—simply because “Joy Is Coming.”

Now, Fido brings that joy to life with the official music video for his viral hit, “Joy Is Coming,” now streaming on YouTube and all major platforms.

Directed by Filmboi, the creative mind behind visuals for Afrobeats heavyweights like Rema, the video captures the heart of the song’s message: joy, celebration, and community. Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the city where it all began for Fido, the video is a colourful tribute to the artist’s roots, showing people dancing, laughing, and soaking in the promise of better days.

But this isn’t just another video drop. According to Fido, it’s a reintroduction. “This music video is inspired by my love for the song and the message the song is passing. Joy is Coming is about believing in the miracles that come with happiness and how it is manifesting in your lives no matter what you’re going through. You will see it in the scenes and in the energy of the video that Joy is coming and joy is here to stay.”

Watch the video below

