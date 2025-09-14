Watch Iyanya & Fido Capture the Tensions of Love and Forgiveness in “Sorry”

Iyanya is gearing up for a big comeback with his new single “Sorry,” featuring fast-rising star Fido. The track, co-produced by Ubi Franklin and Mikaba Beatz, is the lead single off his upcoming album “The Forester’s Son,” set to drop in the coming week.

“Sorry” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats tune with a heartfelt story at its core—love, regret, and the hope of making things right. Iyanya’s smooth vocals carry the weight of the emotions, while Fido brings a fresh energy that makes the collaboration feel just right.

The music video mirrors the song’s theme, telling the story of a strained relationship with visuals that are stylish yet relatable. It’s the kind of video you’ll want to sit through to the very end.

For Iyanya, it’s a reminder of why he has remained a solid name in Afrobeats, with a catalogue that goes far beyond the early Kukere era. For Fido, it’s another strong step forward in his rise, fresh off his debut EP Olayemi and hits like Awolowo.

With “Sorry” setting the tone, the countdown to “The Forester’s Son” has officially begun.

Watch the video below