Watch Iyanya & Fido Capture the Tensions of Love and Forgiveness in “Sorry”

Mercy Chinwo & MOG Music Celebrate God’s Glory in New Song “None Like You Lord”

Forgive and Forget Or Not? Gbemi & Toolz Discuss the Realities of Forgiveness on OffAir

This Gooey Carrot Cake Made with Toffee Sauce Is Basically Dessert Heaven

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

Flaky Crusts, Juicy Filling: The Meat Pie Tutorial You'll Save Forever

Ayra Starr’s “Hot Body” Video Will Make You Want to Book a Girls’ Trip Right Now

Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria’s Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

Adekunle Gold's New Song "Bobo" Will Make You Feel Rich

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Iyanya and Fido bring the story of love, regret, and reconciliation to life in “Sorry”, the lead single from Iyanya’s upcoming album The Forester’s Son.
Iyanya is gearing up for a big comeback with his new single “Sorry,” featuring fast-rising star Fido. The track, co-produced by Ubi Franklin and Mikaba Beatz, is the lead single off his upcoming album “The Forester’s Son,” set to drop in the coming week.

“Sorry” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats tune with a heartfelt story at its core—love, regret, and the hope of making things right. Iyanya’s smooth vocals carry the weight of the emotions, while Fido brings a fresh energy that makes the collaboration feel just right.

The music video mirrors the song’s theme, telling the story of a strained relationship with visuals that are stylish yet relatable. It’s the kind of video you’ll want to sit through to the very end.

For Iyanya, it’s a reminder of why he has remained a solid name in Afrobeats, with a catalogue that goes far beyond the early Kukere era. For Fido, it’s another strong step forward in his rise, fresh off his debut EP Olayemi and hits like Awolowo.

With “Sorry” setting the tone, the countdown to “The Forester’s Son” has officially begun.

Watch the video below

