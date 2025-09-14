It’s a Boy! Noble Igwe and Wife Chioma Welcome Their Third Child

Noble Igwe is back with the sweetest news, and this time it’s not just a witty caption, it’s a whole new blessing for his family.

The media personality and his wife, Chioma (who he fondly calls “Chairman”), have welcomed a baby boy! Already proud parents to Jasmine and Eliana, Noble — who has long referred to himself as a girl dad — now has a son in the mix, and we can already imagine how fun family life is about to get.

To share the news, Noble posted a photo of himself in a casual tee, cap, and sunnies, holding his newborn, who was wrapped in the cutest teddy bear–themed outfit. In the accompanying video, he rocks the baby gently, striking those classic “new dad” poses that are equal parts playful and heart-melting. It’s such a Noble way to announce a new arrival.

His caption for the post was simply: “Hey, He’s back.” Short, cheeky, and perfect for the occasion.