Bola Coker’s Qbeescloset launches Lagos Flagship Store After Over 25 Years In Luxury Curation

Qbeescloset, the luxury fashion concierge founded by Bola Coker, officially opened its first physical store in Lagos, marking a significant milestone for the brand. With over 25 years of experience curating rare and authentic high-end pieces for women across the world, Bola Coker created a launch event designed to celebrate her journey and showcase Qbeescloset’s dedication to authenticity, quality, and personalized luxury service.

The day began with an intimate brunch amongst a curated set of tastemakers, among whom were Marian Timmer, Efe Tommy, Ify Okoye, Anita Adetoye, Noble Igwe, and Diana Eneje. Attendees were welcomed with luxury gifts and surprises, providing an opportunity to connect with the brand, network with peers, and gain an insider’s glimpse of Qbeescloset’s offerings.



Following breakfast, Bola Coker had an interactive session, during which she educated guests on her authentication services and shared her expertise in sourcing genuine luxury fashion items. Attendees learned practical tips for identifying authentic pieces, understanding their value, and appreciating the craftsmanship behind each item. This session highlighted Qbeescloset’s commitment to ensuring that every client purchases genuine, high-quality luxury pieces.





In the afternoon, the store opened fully to the public, allowing guests to explore Qbeescloset’s curated collections, featuring both brand-new and pre-loved luxury items. Attendees shopped under the guidance of the Qbeescloset team, discovering rare and highly sought-after pieces. As part of the launch celebration, clients who spend $1,000 or more in-store between December 15th and 30th are entered into a raffle for a chance to win a coveted brand-new Birkin 35”, providing an exclusive incentive to experience Qbeescloset’s offerings firsthand.

The launch was hosted by celebrated media personality and style icon Idia Aisien, a longtime client and friend of Qbeescloset. Her presence highlights the brand’s focus on personalised experiences and meaningful engagement with its clientele.



The Lagos store represents a key evolution for Qbeescloset, transitioning from a Virtual luxury concierge service to a full in-store destination. Every item in the store is handpicked, authenticated, and carefully selected, giving clients access to the rarest and most exclusive fashion pieces. The launch underscored the brand’s professionalism, authenticity, and leadership in the luxury fashion market.



About Qbeescloset



Founded by Bola Coker, Qbeescloset has over 25 years of experience sourcing and curating the world’s most exclusive luxury fashion pieces. The Lagos store offers brand-new and pre-loved treasures, along with authentication services for luxury goods, providing a trusted destination for women who value quality, rarity, and timeless elegance.

Find Qbeescloset:

Instagram: @qbeescloset2

TikTok: @Qbeescloset

Email: [email protected]

Sponsored Content