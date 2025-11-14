The Funky Brunch Lagos Is Back: The City’s Ultimate Lifestyle Experience Returns This December

The Funky Brunch Lagos, is officially making its grand return on December 28, 2025. After a brief hiatus spent reimagining, rebuilding, and elevating the brand. The ultimate playground for the city’s finest is back — bigger, bolder, and more unapologetically premium than ever.



Since its inception, The Funky Brunch Lagos has evolved beyond a social event into a full-fledged cultural movement, setting the standard for luxury lifestyle, fashion-forward expression, and nightlife sophistication in Lagos. Revered as the blueprint for the new generation of experiential events, it continues to define what it means to live, connect, and celebrate in true Lagos style.

“After a season of reimagining every detail, we’re returning to give Lagos more than a party; we’re delivering a new standard for luxury lifestyle entertainment. On December 28, The Funky Brunch will be a carefully curated moment of music, fashion and connection: bold, beautiful and built for a city that refuses to do anything quietly. Comeback isn’t the word; this is our elevation,” says Efe Tommy, Founder, Tommy Briggs Lifestyle.



This December, The Funky Brunch Lagos will unveil a two-in-one experience, merging high-energy daytime vibes with an exclusive night affair, a fusion of music, fashion, fine dining, and the city’s most stylish crowd. Guests can expect a world-class ambience where creativity, culture, and luxury converge: everything top tier, curated for the city’s elite, millennial tastemakers, and aspirational dreamers.



Hosted by Efe Tommy of Bespoke PR (A communications and Marketing agency) and Tommy Briggs Lifestyle, a boutique lifestyle agency specialising in PR, creative direction, strategy, and brand concepts, the event reflects the vision of Efe Tommy, the agency’s founder, a culture curator, social convener, and tastemaker known for shaping the pulse of Lagos’ social and luxury scene.



This December’s edition is powered by a growing collective of visionary brands that share The Funky Brunch ethos of excellence, craftsmanship, and culture. From Clase Azul and Adiccion to Rémy Martin, Moët & Chandon, and The Glenlivet, these partners embody refined taste and timeless sophistication.

Adding to the experience, Trace TV and Soundcity join as media collaborators, amplifying the celebration to audiences across Africa and beyond. Together, they represent a powerful ecosystem of brands defining the new era of premium lifestyle in Lagos.

As the countdown begins, The Funky Brunch Lagos promises to shake the city once again: redefining what premium lifestyle experiences should feel like.



The Comeback Is Here.

December 28, 2025. Lagos Will Feel It.

#TheFunkyBrunchLagos #TBLReturns #TommyBriggsLifestyle

Sponsored Content