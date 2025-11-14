Connect with us

Nigerian Government Suspends Indigenous Language Policy in Schools, Reaffirms English as Main Language

The Federal Government has suspended the policy that required the use of indigenous languages for teaching in Nigerian schools, reaffirming English as the main language of instruction from primary to tertiary education.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday during the Language in Education International Conference 2025, organised by the British Council in Abuja.

According to Dr. Alausa, the decision by the National Council on Education (NCE) followed 15 years of empirical evidence, which showed that the mother-tongue-based model had been largely ineffective in improving learning outcomes. He explained that in practice, the policy had proven “impractical and inequitable in a country with over 500 indigenous languages,” compounded by limited learning materials, insufficient teacher preparation, and weak transitions to English that hindered student performance.

By maintaining English as the primary medium of instruction, we aim to strengthen learning outcomes, ensure continuity and fairness across all states, and align Nigeria’s education system with global best practice.

The Minister added that the new Inclusive Language Policy will continue to promote the teaching and learning of at least one Nigerian language alongside English, preserving the country’s linguistic diversity while ensuring every learner can thrive in a globalised world.

Ultimately, we must do what is right not just for this generation of learners, but for generations to come — building a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive education system for Nigeria’s future, he added.

