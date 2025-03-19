Submit to the BBC World Service International Audio Drama Competition 2026

The 2026 International Audio Drama Competition, previously known as the International Playwriting Competition, is now open for submissions. Launched by BBC World Service and the British Council, it offers writers from outside the UK the unique opportunity to use the medium of audio drama to tell stories for an international audience.

Simon Pitts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service English, says: “We are pleased to announce the 29th International Audio Drama Competition, which celebrates emerging talent and storytelling through the exciting medium of audio drama. The competition discovers and develops voices from all around the world, showcasing original stories that bring new perspectives to life.

“Once again, two winning writers will be developing their scripts and participating in the studio sessions together with the BBC drama team and a professional cast. Last year’s winning entries The Mighty Corbeau and Steady Eyes were beloved by BBC World Service listeners, and we look forward to sharing more outstanding work on our global stage.”

The last competition in 2023 attracted 677 entries from 94 countries, with regional winners coming from the USA, Lebanon, Nigeria and Australia.

See the guidelines below:

The competition is open from 19 February 2025 and closes on 4 June 2025. Entries received after this time will not be considered. Entrants are responsible for checking the equivalent closing time based on the time zones for their location.

Entry is only open to anyone who as of 4 June 2025 is (a) over the age of 18 and (b) not considered to be a resident of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Channel Islands or Isle of Man (“UK”). Professional and previously published writers are eligible to enter, but this is not a requirement for entry.

Entrants must not be BBC, BBC Group company, or British Council employees, close relatives of such employees or any person connected to the competition. Proof of age, identity and eligibility may be requested.

Entrants should write an audio drama script of approximately 40 to 50 minutes’ length on any subject of their choice.

to minutes’ length on any subject of their choice. The entrants warrant, by submitting scripts, that each drama is the original work of the entrants and does not infringe the rights of any other party, is not an adaptation of an earlier work (for example, a novel), will not be under contract for, or have been professionally produced in, any medium (an informal script-reading is acceptable; a script-reading with a professional director and in front of a non-paying audience is acceptable, but a performance involving payment to actors and/or a paying audience is not) before 30 September 2026 and has not been created or developed with the use of generative AI tools.

Find the full guidelines here.

Winners will receive a cash prize, be invited to attend an award ceremony in the UK in 2026 and participate in the recording of their dramas for a world premiere on BBC World Service platforms.

You can submit your entry online or download an entry form to enter via post or email.