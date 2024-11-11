Championing Creativity: Pawstudios Africa Announces the 7th Edition of Lagos Fringe

Pawstudios Africa, a leading incubator hub for creatives, is thrilled to present the 7th edition of Lagos Fringe 2024. Running from November 19 to 24, this vibrant multidisciplinary arts festival highlights just one of the many initiatives driven by Pawstudios Africa to foster creativity and innovation across Africa and beyond.

This year’s theme, exploring the intersection of technology and the arts, reflects Pawstudios Africa’s mission to champion artistic development and collaboration. With over 150 performances and exhibitions across 14 venues, Lagos Fringe 2024 promises an unforgettable showcase of theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film screenings, and interactive workshops.

Building on past partnerships with global platforms like Soho Playhouse New York and Brighton Fringe UK, this year’s festival extends its reach through collaborations with creatives from Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the UK, further expanding its global impact.

Festival Director Kenneth Uphopho shares: “Lagos Fringe has become an integral platform for artistic expression and growth. Our workshops, mentorships, and international partnerships create invaluable networks, amplifying emerging voices in Africa’s creative ecosystem.”

This year’s lineup offers a range of programs aimed at professional growth and collaboration, focusing on mentorship and skill development for creatives at all levels:

#GiveMeTha’MoneySeries: Hands-on workshops covering grant writing, elevator pitching, and contract negotiation, empowering creatives to monetize their craft.

Women in the Arts Initiative: A dedicated program supporting female creatives with workshops and grant-funded productions, including the Equitable Gender Storytelling Workshop.

Young Critics & Reviewers Program: A peer mentorship platform that fosters emerging art critics, with sessions on monetizing review content.

AI Tools Workshop: An interactive look at how AI reshapes creative workflows

A highlight of Lagos Fringe 2024 is the Festival Gathering, a hybrid program with the British Council, designed to equip African arts leaders with festival management skills focusing on sustainability, funding, and programming.

Launched virtually in September 2024, this residency welcomed over 50 festival managers from Africa and Europe, including participants from Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, and the UK. Tope Sanni, Head of Operations at Pawstudios Africa, emphasizes its significance:

“The Festival Gathering is a groundbreaking initiative providing African festival managers with the tools to create impactful, sustainable events with global resonance.”

Lagos Fringe 2024 will also host a range of fun and engaging events:

Y2K Party & Participants’ Party: A nostalgic throwback celebration with music, dance, and surprises.

Rave/DJ Battle: A high-energy DJ showdown where the audience votes for their favourite DJ, with prizes up for grabs.

Fringe After Dark: A late-night social gathering connecting performers and audiences in a lively setting.

Creative Hustle: The Filmmaker’s Guide to Global Audiences – A session for filmmakers focused on strategies for international distribution and engagement.

Festival-goers can look forward to cash prizes, festival awards, and exclusive mentorship opportunities. Immerse yourself in the heartbeat of African arts and culture at Lagos Fringe 2024, where artists come together to dream, create, and inspire. For more details, event information, and the complete schedule, visit their website.

Lagos Fringe is curated by Pawstudios Africa, a premier creative hub advancing innovation and collaboration in African arts and culture. This year’s festival is presented in partnership with Women in the Arts Festival, Freedom Park, British Council, PACE, Temple Productions, Abuja Fringe, Total Consult, and TheatreNaija.

