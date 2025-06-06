Lafarge Africa Strengthens Its Commitment to Education Through 2025 Nationwide Children’s Day Events

“Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility” – this potent theme resonated profoundly as Lafarge Africa, a prominent leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions and the manufacturer of a spectrum of cement brands, marked an inspiring 2025 Children’s Day. The joyous celebrations permeated its host communities throughout Nigeria, bringing forth happiness, educational experiences, and a revitalized dedication to the nation’s promising young minds.

This year, Lafarge Africa championed the crucial role of education, reading, and storytelling in shaping the bright futures of Nigeria’s children. Events were held simultaneously in key states, including Mfamosing (Cross River State), Lagos, and Ewekoro (Ogun state). Each location buzzed with energy as students, pupils, teachers, government representatives, and education advocates came together for a memorable day.

The air was filled with excitement through a series of interactive and educational activities. Children eagerly participated in engaging book reading session – reading the book which won the 2024 NLNG Prize for Literature – ‘The Road Does Not End’ written by Olubunmi Familoni, They also showcased their brilliance in spelling bee competitions, reveled in fun-filled games, and displayed their rich heritage through captivating cultural performances. These activities weren’t just about fun; they were a powerful platform to underscore the importance of literacy and holistic development.

Children’s Day is always special, but at Lafarge Africa, it is more than a celebration. It is a moment to reflect on our shared responsibility to nurture young minds, inspire curiosity, and create pathways for children to thrive.

The commitment to children’s welfare and education was echoed by prominent voices throughout the celebrations. In Mfamosing, Hon. Edema Irom, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cross River State commended Lafarge Africa’s commitment to supporting children and education. In addition, the Lagos celebration was graced by Actress/Producer & MD/CEO of Temple Productions, Ego Boyo. In her keynote address, she inspired the students and pupils, urging them to

Prioritise their education and remain focused as education remains vital for personal development and becoming better individuals.

Celebrating with the children were staff and volunteers of Lafarge Africa including the Head of Sustainability, Lafarge Africa, Gabriel Pollyn, Philip Anaobi, Plant Manager, Ewekoro, Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Head, Communications, Brand and Events, Oluyomi Moses, Head of Marketing at Lafarge Africa.

Lafarge Africa’s belief in the power of education was reinforced by the event, as was the company’s dedication to cultivating environments that allow children to flourish. By placing emphasis on both scholastic advancement and crucial life skills, Lafarge Africa endeavors to empower children, nurturing them to become individuals who are confident, responsible, and fully well-rounded.

Sponsored Content