Connect with us

Events

2025 Africa Soft Power Award Winners Announced

Events

eHealth Africa & BellaNaija Unpack “Edutainment” As A Future-Forward Solution for Africa's Youth Dividend

Events Promotions

Don Julio Celebrates Paloma Day with an Exclusive Event for Cultural Tastemakers | Get the scoop

Cuisine Events Promotions

A Night to Remember: Knorr Brings the Good Jollof to Red Circle Premiere in Lagos

Events Promotions

The EcoAction Summit Activates in Delta State, Nigeria! Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

The Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to Benin This June!

Events Living TRAVEL

Everything I Saw, Felt & Learned at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi

Arts Events Promotions

Art Meets Whisky: Glenfiddich and William Chechet Unveil "Celebrate the Bold" Exhibition at Soto Gallery

Events Promotions

Bisquit & Dubouché Unveils Spirit of Excellence at the Exclusive Consumer Launch Experience in Lagos

Events Promotions

The Bridge’s Second edition “Celebrating Our Passage on The Bridge” Convened by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu

Events

2025 Africa Soft Power Award Winners Announced

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The winners of the 2025 Africa Soft Power Awards were recently announced at a special ceremony held at the annual Africa Soft Power Summit. Celebrating African excellence on the continent and around the world, the programme is designed to showcase African achievement across key areas of the public & private sectors.

The winners

Award for Diaspora Engagement, Representation & Leadership

  • The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Q.C., M.P., the Prime Minister of Barbados


Award for Systems Change and Innovation in Women’s Leadership

  • Hon. Millie Odhiambo Mabona, MP, Suba North Constituency, Kenya National Assembly

Award for AI Stewardship in Africa

  • Dr. Seydina Moussa Ndiaye, President of the Senegalese Association for Artificial Intelligence (ASIA)/Member, UN High-Level Advisory Body on AI

Award for Policy and Advocacy Excellence

  • Hon. Justice Martha Koome, Chief Justice and President, Supreme Court of Kenya

Award for Catalytic Leadership in Climate Innovation & Economic Transformation

  • James Irungu Mwangi, Founder and CEO, Africa Climate Ventures
  • Edwin Macharia, Co-Founder, Axum Earth

The presentation was staged within the Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards section of the overall summit programme, held on Friday May 23 following the Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference and Creative & Innovative Industries Conference (CIIC). Staged at the Marriot in Nairobi, Kenya, the Gala & Awards’ key theme was ‘Celestial roots – a journey through time and space’, with red carpet host, Jo Mido and DJ Storm in attendance.

“This year’s Africa Soft Power Summit represents our biggest and brightest event to-date,” said Nkiru Balonwu, founder of the Africa Soft Power Group and Lead Summit Convener. “The Gala & Awards section of the programme always generates particular excitement and engagement, because it showcases African culture and excellence in a vibrant, experiential, and participatory format.”

“We would like to extend a huge congratulations to all our award winners this year. They are the living, breathing incarnations – or custodians if you will – of African advancement and achievement in many of its various forms, both on the continent and beyond. It’s a true honour to have been joined in Nairobi this year by so many pioneering and insightful individuals, not only in terms of our awards winners and speakers, but right across the board in everyone who attended.”

It was an event at large filled with excitement, engagement, and unique information and entertainment throughout, which was attended by BellaNaija’s very own Esther Ordia. You can read her piece on ‘Everything I Saw, Felt & Learned at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi’ here.

BellaNaija is a media partner for 2025 Africa Soft Power

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php