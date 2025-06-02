Everything I Saw, Felt & Learned at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Esther here! I just got back from the 2025 Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi and let me tell you, it was everything.

Think brilliant minds, bold fashion and important conversations all in one place. If you’re wondering what the summit is about, it’s an annual gathering where Africa’s creativity, tech, women in leadership and innovation come together.

Kenya hosted this year’s edition, and what I encountered was a lively reflection of the continent’s cultural influence and potential.

The week was packed. From panel talks to fashion moments to unexpected wildlife encounters, the experience felt like the best version of what happens when culture and purpose collide.

Every day brought something new. I laughed, learned, danced, and even found myself on the other side of the camera.

Keep reading for all the moments that made it unforgettable.

Day One was our welcome night. We kicked things off with cocktails and a climate change photo essay exhibition at the Tribal Gallery. It was the perfect icebreaker that set the tone for conversations that went beyond surface level. Then came Coster Ojwang’s live performance, which had everyone standing still and fully present.

Day Two was packed with sessions that really made you think. It was the Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference and the panels were rich with thought-provoking conversations. One panel explored “Sustaining Momentum: Leading Transformations When Inclusion Isn’t Trending,” while another discussed the power and potential of the female economy with “Beauty, Balance and Billions: The Female Economy and Modern Health.”

We talked about what it means to lead when no one’s watching and why the female economy deserves more attention. Between sessions, we caught a fashion showcase that had everyone pulling out their phones.

One of my personal favourites was a BellaNaija x eHealth Africa session called “Edutainment as a Tool for Driving Youth Participation in Public Health.” Mary Edoro, BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy, shared insights on how integrating education with entertainment is key to engaging young people today. It was one of those moments that captured the deeper purpose of the summit.

Day Three focused on the creative and innovation industries. The conversations covered everything from policy to tech, with insights that showed how ideas travel and reshape our world. The day ended with the Africa Soft Power Gala and Awards, where guests celebrated over music, dancing and style that reflected the spirit of the continent.

Day Four was for exploring the city. We visited Nairobi National Park, where I watched lions, crocodiles and giraffes in their natural space—plus got caught in a hilarious moment when the Obi of Onitsha turned the camera on me after I spent the whole week filming him. I’d say I had it coming.

Later, we visited She’Rustica by Design, a creative space where scrap metal is turned into bold pieces of art. We also attempted the “Not Like Us” challenge. Emphasis on attempted. Let’s just say the energy was there, even if the moves were not.

Warning: Please do not laugh.

We wrapped things up at 254 Brewery with brunch and a tour. It was chill, delicious and the perfect way to say goodbye.

I left Nairobi feeling proud, hopeful and very, very inspired. The summit left me energised. Not just because of the conversations, but because I saw where we’re headed. And it looks good.