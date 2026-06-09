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The GOAT is Back! Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko Win Queen’s Club Doubles Opener
Serena Williams made her winning return to professional tennis at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London, partnering Congolese-Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko to defeat third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round of the women’s doubles. It was Williams’ first professional match win in four years.
Tennis fans, we have a massive result from the grass courts today! Serena Williams has marked her competitive return to the court with an incredible straight-sets doubles victory at the Queen’s Club Championships alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.
Stepping onto the Andy Murray Arena for her first professional match since the 2022 US Open, the wildcard duo faced a tough opening test against the tournament’s third seeds, Nicole Melichar–Martinez and Erin Routliffe. They absolutely delivered, securing a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win to cruise straight into the quarter-finals.
The Canadian-American pairing was incredibly dominant on their delivery, winning an impressive 78 per cent of their first-serve points to completely dismantle their opponents. Serena wrapped up the final game in vintage style, firing off two aces and a service winner to seal the match as her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters, Olympia and Adira, cheered from the stands.
Beaming during her on-court interview right after the match point, Serena couldn’t hide her excitement about the new partnership:
It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria. We’ve never played together but it just felt so natural playing with her.
However, the perfectionist in the 23-time Grand Slam champion came out later during her official post-match news conference, where she playfully graded her own performance on the day:
A C-minus… With all the elements, considering coming back on grass is probably not the easiest surface. Grass, four years. Overall, I think it was decent.
For 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, the win capped off a surreal dream debut at Queen’s Club alongside her childhood idol. The duo will face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund next in the quarter-finals
What a phenomenal start to the grass-court season! Are you excited to see how far this partnership goes?
See more photos from their match today and catch the highlights of the match below