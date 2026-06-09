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The GOAT is Back! Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko Win Queen's Club Doubles Opener

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The GOAT is Back! Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko Win Queen’s Club Doubles Opener

Serena Williams made her winning return to professional tennis at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London, partnering Congolese-Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko to defeat third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round of the women’s doubles. It was Williams’ first professional match win in four years.
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Full-length shot of Victoria Mboko in a pleated white skirt and Serena Williams in a pink skirt sharing an enthusiastic high-five celebration on a grass court.

Full-length shot of Victoria Mboko in a pleated white skirt and Serena Williams in a pink skirt sharing an enthusiastic high-five celebration on a grass court. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

Tennis fans, we have a massive result from the grass courts today! Serena Williams has marked her competitive return to the court with an incredible straight-sets doubles victory at the Queen’s Club Championships alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

Stepping onto the Andy Murray Arena for her first professional match since the 2022 US Open, the wildcard duo faced a tough opening test against the tournament’s third seeds, Nicole MelicharMartinez and Erin Routliffe. They absolutely delivered, securing a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win to cruise straight into the quarter-finals.

The Canadian-American pairing was incredibly dominant on their delivery, winning an impressive 78 per cent of their first-serve points to completely dismantle their opponents. Serena wrapped up the final game in vintage style, firing off two aces and a service winner to seal the match as her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters, Olympia and Adira, cheered from the stands.

Serena Williams and doubles partner Victoria Mboko laughing together while resting on the courtside player bench between games at Queen's Club.

Serena Williams and doubles partner Victoria Mboko laughing together while resting on the courtside player bench between games at Queen’s Club. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

Beaming during her on-court interview right after the match point, Serena couldn’t hide her excitement about the new partnership:

It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Victoria. We’ve never played together but it just felt so natural playing with her. 

However, the perfectionist in the 23-time Grand Slam champion came out later during her official post-match news conference, where she playfully graded her own performance on the day:

A C-minus… With all the elements, considering coming back on grass is probably not the easiest surface. Grass, four years. Overall, I think it was decent.

For 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, the win capped off a surreal dream debut at Queen’s Club alongside her childhood idol. The duo will face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund next in the quarter-finals

What a phenomenal start to the grass-court season! Are you excited to see how far this partnership goes?

See more photos from their match today and catch the highlights of the match below

Serena Williams smiling warmly while embracing her doubles partner Victoria Mboko following their straight-sets victory.

Serena Williams smiling warmly while embracing her doubles partner Victoria Mboko following their straight-sets victory. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

Serena Williams leaping on the green grass court to hit an overhead smash with her Wilson racket beneath the Queen's Club signage.

Serena Williams leaping on the green grass court to hit an overhead smash with her Wilson racket beneath the Queen’s Club signage. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

Canadian teenage tennis player Victoria Mboko smiling and waving to the crowd at the Queen's Club Championships while wearing a white Wilson visor and top.

Canadian teenage tennis player Victoria Mboko smiling and waving to the crowd at the Queen’s Club Championships while wearing a white Wilson visor and top. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko standing close together on court holding their rackets and discussing tactics during their doubles debut.

Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko standing close together on court holding their rackets and discussing tactics during their doubles debut. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

Close-up of Serena Williams tossing a tennis ball in the air to serve during her grass-court comeback match.

Serena Williams tossing a tennis ball in the air to serve during her grass-court comeback match. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

 

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