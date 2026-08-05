Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Goddessa, the Season 11 Housemate Who Loves Music, Books & Spontaneous Trips

One thing about Big Brother Naija Season 11 is that it has introduced us to people who were already building interesting lives before stepping into Biggie’s house, and Goddessa is one of them. The musician has been getting viewers talking, but her story started long before the cameras arrived.

Before she became a housemate, Lovette Okechukwu, better known as Goddessa, was focused on music. The 30-year-old singer from Arochukwu in Abia State has been working towards a career in the industry and saw Big Brother Naija Season 11 as the opportunity she had been waiting for. For her, the show is a platform to take her music beyond familiar circles and put it in front of a much wider audience across Nigeria and internationally.

She has also spoken about the family that shaped her. Goddessa grew up in a home where education was taken seriously, and she credits her father, a devoted reader, with making sure all his children attended some of the best schools. That love for learning stayed with her, and she still enjoys reading alongside singing, dancing, and cooking.

Goddessa is also quite open about her personality. She says she enjoys attention, has secret admirers, and loves spontaneous trips with friends. She has admitted that people are often amused by her habit of acting oblivious, especially when the situation is obvious to everyone else. One thing she has little patience for, though, is dishonesty. She has said that lying is the quickest way to upset her because she wants to make decisions based on the truth.

She has also shared her thoughts on relationships, saying that partners can have outside friendships as long as there is genuine trust between both people. She is currently in a relationship, which adds another layer to the conversations viewers have been having about her since she entered the BBNaija Season 11 house.

Her time in the BBNaija Season 11 house has already produced one of the season’s early talking points after she shared a kiss with fellow housemate Araga, a moment that quickly got fans talking online. But beyond the headlines, Goddessa seems clear about what she wants people to remember. She wants them to know her music, her personality, and the woman behind the stage name.