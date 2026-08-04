Movies & TV
Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Aikou, the 25-Year-Old Tech Professional Whose Accent Has Everyone Talking
Before #BBNaija Season 11, 25-year-old tech professional Aikou, born Amyr Yousufzai, built a career in software development, music, and teaching in Abuja.
If you have been keeping up with Big Brother Naija Season 11, then the name Aikou has likely popped up on your timelines. Born Amyr Yousufzai in Abuja, Nigeria, the 25-year-old tech professional and former musician enters the house as a single man ready to explore a whole new career chapter. Before stepping onto the reality television stage, Amyr built his career working as a backend developer, web developer, and freelance teacher. His path to technology was actually shaped by a major personal turning point; he initially pursued a music career before leaving it behind for a traditional corporate job in search of financial stability—a decision he later admitted was his biggest regret, having quit out of desperation for money.
During his official introduction as a housemate, he shared a thoughtful glimpse into his personality: “Hello, everyone. My name is Aikou. I am 25 years old and I am a bibliophile. I’m very interested in psychology and I’m interested in people. Although nowadays you have people’s focus shifted to being interested in things that are made by these interesting people, but I think, I really think that I’ll be able to go as deep as possible into the psyche of other people and bring out things that would really be interesting for other people to discover.”
Beyond his technical background, Aikou is an avid reader who considers writing one of his strongest hidden talents alongside an exceptional ability to withstand boredom. He joined Big Brother Naija viewing it as an unmatched platform capable of boosting any future career path and providing personal enrichment, as well as an opportunity to have a great time inside the house. While his habit of appearing distant or scientific in his approach sometimes leads people to assume he is emotionless, he also describes himself as an honest, reliable person who values love deeply, noting that true love has taught him to be less selfish and consider others.
His journey took a major turn when host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu announced that viewers had voted Aikou alongside Flora as “The Gambit” duo. This major twist guarantees both housemates a spot in the house until the final week as special agents for Big Brother and the audience, participating in tasks and challenges, though they are locked out of competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.
Outside the house, his distinctive speaking style has become a major talking point. Social media users and fellow housemates have widely remarked on his calm, eloquent diction, with many pointing out that his accent and cadence sound remarkably like classic Nigerian public figures of past generations, such as Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Between his secured status, vintage cadence, and analytical personality, Aikou continues to stand out as one of the most intriguing housemates of the season.