Movies & TV
BBNaija Season 11: Chimsom Chuka Becomes the First Head of House
Chimsom Chuka has won the first Big Brother Naija Season 11 Head of House challenge, earning week-one immunity while a lucky dip twist gave the luxury suite to Tram and Sheba.
Now that the initial launch buzz of Big Brother Naija Season 11 has settled, with all 24 housemates inside the game and host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu setting the bar with his premiere night style, it is time to get down to business. The house has crowned its very first leader, setting the competitive tone for the weeks ahead.
26-year-old pharmacist and actor Chimsom Chuka has claimed the inaugural Head of House title, making his mark on the Show Ya Sef season right out of the gate.
The opening arena challenge split the housemates into male and female brackets, sending them through a multi-station course designed to test physical speed and precision. Competing third in the male round, the Anambra State indigene retrieved his set of coloured stones in a benchmark time of 2 minutes and 8 seconds. His score held firm across the rest of the roster, outperforming all contenders—including Osun State chef and model Abi, who placed second overall with the fastest female time to secure the Deputy Head of House role.
Winning the opening game gives Chimsom the ultimate prize for week one: absolute immunity from the upcoming eviction nominations. For an actor balancing public visibility with a background in healthcare, securing safety during the erratic early days offers crucial leverage to build social ties without immediate pressure.
However, Big Brother wasted no time shaking up the traditional perks of leadership. In a major operational twist, holding the Head of House title no longer grants automatic entry into the luxury suite. Instead, Chimsom was instructed to draw a name from a yellow lucky dip box to hand over access to the apartment.
Chimsom pulled Tram’s name from the draw, effectively transferring the physical comforts of the suite to his fellow housemate. Under the new guidelines, Tram was permitted to select a guest to join him, opting for Sheba. The outcome leaves Chimsom holding the core strategic shield of safety for the week, while the physical luxury of the private quarters goes elsewhere.
With the first challenge decided and week one strategy taking shape, the house now settles into its daily rhythm under Chimsom’s leadership.