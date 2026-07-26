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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is Back! See His First BBNaija Season 11 Premiere Look by ATAFO

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu kicks off Big Brother Naija Season 11 in a custom two-piece ATAFO suit featuring a dual-direction charcoal black and off-white ombré gradient with a statement lapel bow.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in an ATAFO ombré suit jacket with a statement fabric bow, square black sunglasses, and diamond ear studs posed in an airfield hangar for Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wears a custom Mai Atafo tailored jacket with a reversed gradient shade effect at the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere.

Every year when Big Brother Naija returns, you think you are ready. You think the housemates and the ten weeks of chaos ahead are the main event. And then Ebuka ObiUchendu walks out, and you remember. They do not call him the host with the most for nothing.

For his Season 11 premiere night look, he showed up in a two-piece ATAFO suit that had jaws dropping before a single housemate was announced. The concept is simple but the execution is everything: an ombré gradient running in opposite directions on the jacket and trousers at the same time.

The jacket opens in deep charcoal black at the shoulders and chest, then fades into stark off-white at the hem. The trousers flip it completely, starting in off-white at the waist and shifting into charcoal black by the knees, pooling all the way down into a pair of high-shine black patent leather boots. Top to bottom, the suit is doing something different, and it works.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a custom ATAFO double-breasted ombré suit in charcoal black and off-white with a large black neck bow, oversized sunglasses, and black patent boots inside an airfield hangar for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 launch.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a custom ATAFO double-breasted ombré suit in charcoal black and off-white with a large black neck bow, oversized sunglasses, and black patent boots inside an airfield hangar for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 launch.

The double-breasted jacket has sharp peak lapels, six contrasting black buttons, and a sculptural black fabric bow on the right lapel that anchors the whole look. Oversized black square sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, a gold wedding band, and a sharp beard line finished everything off.

And look, we are fairly confident this is only look one. A BBNaija premiere usually promises a mid-show outfit swap (or two), and with Ebuka, the bar is always moving. Fingers crossed and cameras ready.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a double-breasted ATAFO jacket transitioning from charcoal black to off-white, styled with a sculptural black lapel bow, peak lapels, and square sunglasses at the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a double-breasted ATAFO jacket transitioning from charcoal black to off-white, styled with a sculptural black lapel bow, peak lapels, and square sunglasses at the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere.

Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram

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