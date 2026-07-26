First Look: Inside the Stunning Big Brother Naija Season 11 House!

Before the doors swing open and the new housemates take over our timelines for the next 10 weeks, there is one major star we have to talk about first—the house itself!

Big Brother’s crib has officially received a breathtaking transformation for Season 11, centred around a bold, mind-bending theme: “upside down” and “topsy-turvy.”

Every room tells a story of creative subversion. Design teams leaned into flipped patterns, unexpected visual transitions, and subtle spatial shifts that twist as housemates move through the space. The result is an ultra-modern Lagos mansion that strikes a delicate balance between beauty and function, playfulness and maturity, and high-impact visual spectacle and genuine livability. It looks compelling on camera while feeling dynamic and complete from every single angle.

Whether it is the opulent Head of House suite, the revamped Diary Room where all the secrets will be spilled, or the iconic arena where physical tasks will be won and lost, this year’s set design is pure eye candy created to spark non-stop strategy, conversation, and late-night drama.

Ready to see where your new faves will be eating, sleeping, strategising, and serving iconic moments all season long?

Step inside and take the full tour below!

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Photo Credit: MultiChoice