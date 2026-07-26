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First Look: Inside the Stunning Big Brother Naija Season 11 House!

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First Look: Inside the Stunning Big Brother Naija Season 11 House!

Designed around a bold “upside down” and “topsy-turvy” theme, the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house features flipped patterns, vibrant living spaces, a luxury Head of House suite, and a custom games room.
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Yellow games room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring a Foosball table, giant Jenga, and yellow PLAY neon wall sign

Yellow games room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring a Foosball table, giant Jenga, and yellow PLAY neon wall sign

Before the doors swing open and the new housemates take over our timelines for the next 10 weeks, there is one major star we have to talk about first—the house itself!

Big Brother’s crib has officially received a breathtaking transformation for Season 11, centred around a bold, mind-bending theme: “upside down” and “topsy-turvy.”

Every room tells a story of creative subversion. Design teams leaned into flipped patterns, unexpected visual transitions, and subtle spatial shifts that twist as housemates move through the space. The result is an ultra-modern Lagos mansion that strikes a delicate balance between beauty and function, playfulness and maturity, and high-impact visual spectacle and genuine livability. It looks compelling on camera while feeling dynamic and complete from every single angle.

Whether it is the opulent Head of House suite, the revamped Diary Room where all the secrets will be spilled, or the iconic arena where physical tasks will be won and lost, this year’s set design is pure eye candy created to spark non-stop strategy, conversation, and late-night drama.

Ready to see where your new faves will be eating, sleeping, strategising, and serving iconic moments all season long?

Step inside and take the full tour below!

Main lounge in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring a large colourful illuminated Big Brother eye stage setup and digital countdown clock on

Main lounge in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring a large colourful illuminated Big Brother eye stage setup and digital countdown clock

Official Big Brother Naija Season 11 Diary Room featuring a plush pink armchair, illuminated neon halo ring, and cloud chandelier

Official Big Brother Naija Season 11 Diary Room featuring a plush pink armchair, illuminated neon halo ring, and cloud chandelier

Luxury Head of House loft bedroom in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with a plush maroon bed and wooden mezzanine staircase

Luxury Head of House loft bedroom in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with a plush maroon bed and wooden mezzanine staircase

Vibrant pink Lush Hair beauty salon in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring styling chairs, hair washing basins, mirrors, and hair products

Vibrant pink Lush Hair beauty salon in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring styling chairs, hair washing basins, mirrors, and hair products

Outdoor garden swimming pool area in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with colorful sun loungers and a wooden pergola

Outdoor garden swimming pool area in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with colorful sun loungers and a wooden pergola

Spacious dining area in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with green and red chairs around a long dining table

Spacious dining area in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with green and red chairs around a long dining table

Navy blue garden wall in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 outdoor courtyard with bright tropical floral murals and red flamingo accents

Navy blue garden wall in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 outdoor courtyard with bright tropical floral murals and red flamingo accents

Open-plan main living room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with curved grey sofas, blue seating, staircase, and gaming lounge

Open-plan main living room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with curved grey sofas, blue seating, staircase, and gaming lounge

Bright orange dressing room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with custom open storage lockers and central island seating

Bright orange dressing room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with custom open storage lockers and central island seating

Housemates' bedroom in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring orange bedding, grey pillows, and a colourful geometric face mural

Housemates’ bedroom in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring orange bedding, grey pillows, and a colourful geometric face mural

Housemates' bedroom in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring blue bed sheets, grey pillows, and a blue abstract face mural

Housemates’ bedroom in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring blue bed sheets, grey pillows, and a blue abstract face mural

Yellow games room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring a Foosball table, giant Jenga, and yellow PLAY neon wall sign

Yellow games room in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house featuring a Foosball table, giant Jenga, and yellow PLAY neon wall sign

Blue dressing room and closet lockers in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house stocked with black hoodies

Blue dressing room and closet lockers in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house stocked with black hoodies

Outdoor garden bar in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with an orange butterfly mural and Open For More neon sign

Outdoor garden bar in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with an orange butterfly mural and Open For More neon sign

Bright yellow lounge wall in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with an orange high-back statement chair and artistic mannequin

Bright yellow lounge wall in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with an orange high-back statement chair and artistic mannequin

Modern teal kitchen in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with black and white monochrome checkered flooring and stocked pantry shelves

Modern teal kitchen in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with black and white monochrome checkered flooring and stocked pantry shelves

 

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Photo Credit: MultiChoice

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