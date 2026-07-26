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It’s Almost Time for Big Brother Naija Season 11! Stay Locked on BellaNaija for Updates, Recaps & More
Big Brother Naija Season 11 is back with a record-breaking ₦160M grand prize! Stay locked on BellaNaija for 10 weeks of non-stop drama, Head of House games, eviction recaps, and Ebuka’s iconic looks.
All aboard! Ladies and gentlemen, keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times—Big Brother Naija Season 11 is about to officially take off, and it is going to be a thrilling, unfiltered ride for the next 10 action-packed weeks!
If your group chats aren’t already buzzing, consider this your warning: BBNaija is about to own your timeline, your screen time, and your sleep schedule.
This year’s theme, “Everything Is For The Taking,” sets the stage for what promises to be the most competitive edition yet. And with a record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize on the line—featuring ₦100 million in cold hard cash and a brand-new SUV—the strategy is going to be sharp, the alliances will be fragile, and the stakes could not be higher.
From day one, we are strapped in for the entire rollercoaster: the high-stakes Head of House games, the raw emotion of the diary room sessions, the wild energy of the Saturday night parties, and those unpredictable live eviction twists that leave everyone talking the next morning. Who is coming in with a master strategy? Who is going to serve top-tier house fashion, and who will be the first to spark a full-blown rivalry or an unexpected romance?
Returning to the stage is the king of red-carpet style and live-show suspense, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, ready to guide us through every dramatic turn (and deliver his signature Sunday night fashion moments).
Consider BellaNaija your ultimate central hub for all things #BBNaijaS11. We are covering the action from every single angle—bringing you quick daily breakdowns, deep-dive strategy recaps, and real-time updates on bellanaija.com. Plus, we’ll be right there in the trenches with you across Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook, serving up immediate reactions, viral highlights, and the best memes as they happen.
Clear your schedules, stock up on snacks, and keep your tags ready. Join the live conversation using #BBNaijaS11 and #BNxBBNaija11 on all platforms, and stay locked on BellaNaija all season long. Let the games begin!