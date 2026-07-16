Big Brother Naija Season 11 Premieres 26 July With a Record ₦160 Million Grand Prize

If you have been counting down, the wait is almost over. Big Brother Naija is back for its eleventh season, and this year, Biggie is not handing anything to anyone. The theme says it all: Everything Is For The Taking. Every task, every alliance, every vote, every decision in that house will have to be earned, and the housemates who understand that from day one will be the ones still standing when it matters most.

Season 11 will officially premiere on Sunday 26 July 2026, with the launch show airing from 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family. The 24-hour live show will be available on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49, while viewers can also stream every moment live on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream. The season is expected to run for ten weeks.

This season’s winner will walk away with a record ₦160 million grand prize, comprising ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, the highest prize in the show’s history. If the theme did not make the stakes clear enough, that number certainly does. Everything truly is for the taking, and whoever wants it will have to go and get it.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu returns as host for Season 11, anchoring the live launch, weekly eviction shows, and other major events throughout the season. Speaking ahead of the premiere, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said: “Big Brother Naija has consistently redefined entertainment in Africa by bringing together authentic storytelling, compelling personalities and moments that resonate with millions of viewers. Season 11 builds on that legacy with even bigger stakes, fresh twists and an exciting mix of housemates that will keep audiences engaged from premiere night through to the finale.”

betPawa has joined as the headline sponsor for Season 11, with Guinness returning as the gold sponsor and Minimie coming onboard as associate sponsor.

As for the housemates, their identities remain under wraps for now, which only adds to the excitement building around premiere night. The previous season ended on 5 October 2025, with Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, emerging as the winner. Whoever walks into Biggie’s House this July has a lot to live up to. Eligible subscribers can vote through the MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps throughout the season.