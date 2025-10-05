Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 and Walks Away with 80 Million Naira!

It’s official — Imisi has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10/10! What a ride it has been, from 29 housemates down to the final two standing. Tonight’s finale was full of surprises, emotions, and last-minute twists as the housemates faced their final walk through the house before stepping onto the stage for Ebuka to declare the winner.

The evictions rolled out one by one: Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, Jason Jae, Kola, Sultana, and finally Koyin, leaving Imisi and Dede to take the ultimate tour of the house before the final reveal.

Imisi’s journey was a testament to her words when she entered the house: she wanted to show the world who she truly is — no filters, no hiding. She came to test her limits, build connections, and prove that she’s more than just a pretty face. By staying true to herself and forming strong alliances, she captivated both her fellow housemates and viewers alike.

After weeks of challenges, tasks, and careful management of the prize pot, Biggie revealed that the housemates’ actions and efforts brought the prize money to a whopping 80 million naira. Imisi walks away with the full amount, a well-earned reward for her consistency, determination, and presence throughout the season.

Congratulations, Imisi!