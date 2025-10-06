Summer Okibe Establishes Annual ₦500,000 Prize for Best Female Law Graduate at COOU

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) has announced a new ₦500,000 annual prize for its Faculty of Law, endowed by alumna Summer Okibe, an Energy and Development Lawyer and climate-justice advocate who currently serves as a Just Energy Transition Analyst with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and as an Energy Policy Analyst with the Government of Alberta.

The award will be presented each year for the next five years to the best graduating female student of the Faculty of Law, recognising academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to legal practice.

“This prize is my way of saying to young women: you belong at the top of the table” Okibe said at the unveiling represented by Associate Professor Ikenna Ibe. When I walked the halls of COOU as a law student, I often dreamt of a future where women like me would be supported to reach their full potential. I’m grateful that I can now contribute to making that future real for others.”

According to the Dean of the Faculty of Law, the initiative will have ripple effects beyond the award itself.

“Summer’s generosity is a landmark step that will leave an indelible mark on our brightest young women and the legal profession at large. We are proud of her achievements and inspired by her decision to invest back into the institution that nurtured her,” he said.

While the award shines a spotlight on legal education, Okibe’s wider work blends energy access, climate change, and economic development for marginalised communities. In her role at UNDP, she contributes to programmes that extend sustainable energy access while advancing gender equity and climate justice.

She has also channelled her passion into direct community projects: over 300 educational grants and scholarships for girls and youth, mentorship initiatives connecting African students to global opportunities, and, currently, the construction of a tuition-free, solar-powered school for underprivileged children in Enugu.

The school embodies her belief that clean energy and education can work hand-in-hand to transform lives.

The inaugural recipient of the Summer Okibe Prize will be announced at COOU’s next convocation. For Okibe, the award is only one part of a larger journey:

“I hope this prize becomes a tradition that outlives me. More than anything, I want it to affirm for every young woman studying law that excellence is not only expected of her but celebrated.”

