BusinessDay Honours Rex Insurance Managing Director in Top 25 CEO Awards

The 2025 edition of the prestigious BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards, held on September 25, 2025, recognized the exceptional leadership of Ebelechukwu B. Nwachukwu, Managing Director of Rex Insurance, as one of the top 25 CEOs of the year.

The award ceremony, which brought together influential executives and industry experts, celebrated men and women who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and impact within their industries.

Ebelechukwu B. Nwachukwu was honoured for her remarkable contributions to Rex Insurance, where she has guided the company through a transformative period of growth.

Under her leadership, Rex Insurance has achieved significant milestones, including market expansion, technological advancements, and corporate responsibility initiatives.

Her vision has set new standards for success in the insurance industry sector. Reflecting on being named one of the distinguished awardees, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu shared,

“This recognition is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work

of the entire Rex Insurance team. Together, we have built a solid foundation for continued

innovation and success and I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished.”

She further added:

“This is very humbling and means a lot, being recognized as one of the Top 25 CEOs in Nigeria. It is also a testament to the work Rex Insurance has done over the past 3 years of transformation. We have transformed the oldest insurance company into Rex Insurance, using technology, grooming the best people and making sure that our customers feel the impact of all the work that we have done, so it very rewarding to the recognized with this award”.

Under her leadership, Rex Insurance has achieved significant growth and positioned itself as a prominent entity in the insurance industry sector. The acknowledgment as one of the country’s Top 25 CEOs Awards underscores her critical role in guiding the company’s success and shaping its future direction. Since assuming leadership in

January 2023, she has spearheaded a transformative rebranding process, repositioning the company as a digital-first, customer-centric insurer.







Under her guidance, Rex Insurance commissioned a state-of-the-art head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, reflecting its renewed commitment to innovation, employee well-being and operational excellence.

Ebelechukwu has driven strategic initiatives including the development of climate-based agricultural insurance products and inclusive retail offerings, enhancing market reach and relevance. Her leadership has also emphasized timely claims settlement and superior customer experience.



With a strong focus on profitability, she introduced the 2025 theme “Building Synergy and Growth,” aligning stakeholders toward sustainable financial performance. A seasoned executive with over two decades in insurance, she continues to champion digital transformation and shareholder value creation in Nigeria’s evolving insurance landscape.



The award ceremony was also attended by key members of the Rex Insurance leadership

team, including the company’s Executive Director Business Development, Sunny Uwagboi; General Counsel/ Company Secretary, Shiela Ezeuko; Chief Financial Officer, Abayomi Kayode; Emmanuel Ndoh, Head, Brands & Events and Wilson Okoh-Esene,

Head, Corporate Communications & Customer Experience.

Their presence highlighted the collective effort and dedication that has driven the company’s growth and success

under Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu’s leadership. Together, they continue to drive the mission of innovation, excellence, and positive impact across the industry.

The Top 25 CEOs Awards brought together the world’s leading business figures, celebrating individuals whose performance, foresight, and dedication have made a lasting impact on their industries. This year, the ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of executives, all united in recognizing the exceptional contributions

of the top CEOs.



About Rex Insurance Limited (Rex)

Rex Insurance Limited (Rex) is licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to offer the full range of general and special risks insurance products to the insuring public. With decades of experience in the Nigerian market, Rex Insurance has an enviable reputation for technical competence and financial strength.

With a vision of being the “Preferred Nigerian Insurance Company”, our strategic direction within the next 5 years is to focus on growth and profitability with the aim of growing the company’s gross premium written and be amongst the Top-Top-Tier general insurance companies in the market. Operating from twelve (12) business locations nation-wide to ensure maximum outreach and accessibility, we have an unwavering dedication to our core values of Resilience, Efficiency, eXellence, Integrity & Teamwork (REXIT). For more information on REX, please visit:

Website: www.rexinsure.com

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: rexinsure

LinkedIn: rexinsure

