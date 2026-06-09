BN TV
Falz Drops “Omoge” Music Video Featuring a Special Appearance by Sir Shina Peters
Following its massive viral success across TikTok and Instagram, Falz has released the official music video for his 2026 hit single, “Omoge”. Produced by Aykbeats, the track is built entirely on a direct sample of Juju music legend Sir Shina Peters’ iconic 1989 “Shinamania” sound, who also makes a special guest appearance in the vibrant, retro-themed visuals.
Ever since Falz dropped the audio for his hit track, “Omoge“, back in March 2026, the song has been practically inescapable. The track achieved rapid viral status across TikTok and Instagram, where creators adopted the sound for everything from high-fashion outfit transitions to wedding guest diaries. It quickly became a prominent digital soundtrack for the modern West African lifestyle, driving massive engagement online as fans hooked onto the distinct retro bounce.
Now, just as those online transition videos reached their peak, Falz has delivered the official music video, anchoring the digital movement in a beautiful piece of visual art. Produced by Aykbeats, “Omoge” builds its entire foundation on a direct sample of Sir Shina Peters. Falz masterfully layers his sharp, witty lyricism over this iconic, repurposed Juju-Afrobeats rhythm, reintroducing the legendary sound of 1989 “Shinamania” straight to a new generation of listeners.
The music video translates this nostalgic sonic foundation into a vibrant, meticulously curated visual experience. The director trades standard club backdrops for a brilliantly colourful presentation that mimics the style and tone of classic Nigerian television eras, updated with a modern, high-fashion sensibility. The choreography is a major focal point, executing synchronised routines that reference vintage dance movements while staying completely current.
The ultimate highlight of the video is a special appearance from Sir Shina Peters himself. Seeing the icon share the frame with Falz completely bridges the generational gap, turning the video into a genuine celebration of Nigerian pop culture history rather than a simple musical release.
Watch below