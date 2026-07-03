Music
Weekend Playlist: 5 New Songs From Davido, Fola, Ayra Starr, Falz & More
Update your weekend rotation with five essential new releases from Afrobeats’ biggest stars. This week features Davido’s album preview from Oriadé, the transatlantic collaboration between Jorja Smith and Wizkid, Falz’s latest single, and new records from Ayra Starr and Fola.
The weekend is finally here, and it is the perfect time to update your music rotation with some of the biggest releases currently making waves across the charts. From heavyweight collaborations to fresh solo tracks from your favourite Afrobeats giants, the industry has delivered a variety of sounds to set the mood for your days off. Grab your headphones, set your streaming queues, and prepare to update your library.
See the five songs below.
Na Je – Falz featuring Oiza X Meyi and FirstKlaz
Falz returns with a notable track from his new Break Time EP, partnering with the vocal duo Oiza X Meyi alongside FirstKlaz. The record leans heavily into classic Afro-beat instrumentation, combining a driving horn section with witty lyricism. It is a structured, rhythm-focused track that provides a steady tempo for a relaxed Friday evening.
I Know Who I Be – Davido
Serving as the primary preview for his upcoming sixth studio album, Oriadé, Davido joins forces with South African producers Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay for this latest release. The song incorporates smooth Amapiano log drums beneath a direct message about identity, lineage, and personal destiny. It offers an optimistic, steady groove that positions itself well for weekend daytime driving.
Alive – Jorja Smith featuring Wizkid
British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith reunites with Wizkid on this sleek, transatlantic single from her newly announced project, What Are The Odds. Produced by P2J, the record leans away from slow ballads toward a faster UK Garage and Afro House tempo. The vocal chemistry between the two artists feels entirely natural, making it an excellent addition for late-night gatherings.
Treat Me Right – Fola featuring Ayra Starr
Fola links up with Ayra Starr to deliver a well-paced contemporary Afropop record built around mutual boundaries and romance. The track relies on a mid-tempo drum arrangement that gives both artists room to deliver distinct vocal verses without crowding the production. It acts as a calm, easy-listening option for a slow Saturday morning.
Coca Body – Frenna featuring Wizkid and Odeal
Dutch-Ghanaian artist Frenna brings a global perspective to the playlist by recruiting Wizkid and British-Nigerian singer Odeal for this rhythmic cross-cultural track. The production merges European Afro-wave elements with traditional Lagos percussion to create a club-ready record. It is a syncopated, vocal-forward track designed specifically for dancing.