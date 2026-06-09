Ayra Starr’s NPR Tiny Desk Debut Was Worth Every Bit of the Wait

If you’ve been waiting for Ayra Starr‘s Tiny Desk Concert, consider this your sign to stop everything and press play.

The Nigerian superstar finally made her debut behind NPR’s iconic desk, and she gave us a version of herself we don’t get to see every day. Gone were the statement heels, the mini skirts, and the full glam. Instead, Ayra showed up in a simple black sweatsuit and let her voice take centre stage.

And it worked.

From the moment she launched into “Birds Sing of Money,” it was clear this wasn’t going to be just another performance. Backed by a phenomenal live band, Ayra floated through fan favourites like “Gimme Dat,” “Who’s Dat Girl,” “Rush,” and “Commas,” giving each song a fresh energy that made them feel brand new.

As if that wasn’t enough, she also surprised fans with the debut of “Tornado,” a previously unheard track from her upcoming album, “Starrgirl.”

But it was the closing moments that really got us. Performing “Amin” and “Orun,” Ayra leaned into vulnerability, gratitude, and faith. The songs felt like a thank-you note wrapped in melody—a reflection on everything it took to get here.

Fun fact: Ayra has been dreaming about performing at Tiny Desk since she was 14 years old. Watching her finally step behind that famous desk felt like witnessing a full-circle moment in real time.

Watch below