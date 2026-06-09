Connect with us

Scoop Style

Two Looks, One Night! Nana Akua Addo Owns the Ghana Movie Awards Red Carpet Again

Scoop Style

The Ghana Movie Awards 2026 Red Carpet Was a Fashion Feast | See the Photos

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr's NPR Tiny Desk Debut Was Worth Every Bit of the Wait

Beauty Scoop Style

Nigeria Has a New Queen! Tamunosoye Karibi George Wins Miss World Nigeria 2026

Scoop Style

Hilda Baci's Pink Bùbá and Mini Skirt Look Is Your Next Owambe Inspo

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Nancy Isime's Suku Is So Good You'll Be Sending It to Your Braider Immediately

Scoop Sports

5 African Players to Watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Hakimi, Salah, Mané, Diomandé & Jackson

Scoop Sports

Serena Williams Is Back & She's Teaming Up With Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko

BN TV Music Scoop

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Fly Nigeria's Flag on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

Inspired Music Scoop

5 Things to Know About Uganda's Ghetto Kids Ahead of Their 2026 World Cup Final Performance

Scoop

Two Looks, One Night! Nana Akua Addo Owns the Ghana Movie Awards Red Carpet Again

Ghanaian fashion favourite Nana Akua Addo brought two looks to the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards — a strapless forest green corseted gown with a hand-painted tie-dye effect by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, and a structured hot pink and red power suit with a sculptural fascinator by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A side-by-side photo comparison of Nana Akua Addo's two custom fashion choices for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards: a two-tone pink and red trouser suit by Medlin Boss and a hand-painted forest green gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

A side-by-side photo comparison of Nana Akua Addo’s two custom fashion choices for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards: a two-tone pink and red trouser suit by Medlin Boss and a hand-painted forest green gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

We are still not over Nana Akua Addo‘s looks at the 2026 AMVCA, where she gave us three back-to-back fashion moments — a Gothic cathedral-inspired gown and a Living Stone dress, both by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, and a spiral fish scale gown from The Unbound Collection by Srushti Patil, all styled by NK Style. And just when we thought we had recovered, Nana showed up to the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards with two more looks that have us right back at square one.

A collage of Nana Akua Addo’s three wearable art looks for the 12th AMVCA.

A visual summary of Nana Akua Addo’s three fashion moments at the 2026 AMVCA. The collage highlights the architectural Cathedral Gown, the geological Living Stone dress, and the aquatic Spiral Dress, all curated by NK Style.

She arrived first in a Mohammed Abbas Ossu strapless forest green gown with a sweetheart neckline and a hand-painted tie-dye effect that gave the fabric real depth. The bodice was structured and corseted, with asymmetric fabric panels trailing from the hip in soft, fluid layers and a high side split revealing the leg. Small green drop earrings and clear platform heels kept the styling restrained, while a large illuminated leaf backdrop merged with the green of the dress to create a portrait that felt entirely of a piece. Mohammed Abbas Ossu has clearly become Nana’s most trusted collaborator, and it is easy to see why.

Nana Akua Addo in a strapless forest green corseted gown with a high leg split by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, posing against a matching large illuminated green leaf backdrop.

Nana Akua Addo in a strapless forest green corseted gown with a high leg split by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, posing against a matching large illuminated green leaf backdrop. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

For her second look, she switched into a Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss creation — a structured hot pink blazer with squared shoulders and a single-button fastening at the waist, with the sleeves and lower panels cut in deep red fabric for a bold two-tone effect. Underneath, a hot pink satin button-down shirt with a high neck added a second layer of texture, while straight-leg hot pink trousers and red pointed-toe heels completed the base of the look. The headpiece is what took everything to a different level entirely — a sculptural fascinator in pink and white that swirled upward and across her face in an abstract organic shape.

Nana Akua Addo posing in a structured hot pink and deep red tailored blazer and trouser suit by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss, accessorised with an abstract organic pink and white sculptural headpiece.

Nana Akua Addo posing in a structured hot pink and deep red tailored blazer and trouser suit by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss, accessorised with an abstract organic pink and white sculptural headpiece. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

We are already looking forward to her next style moment, because Nana Akua Addo has become one of those rare dressers whose next look you genuinely cannot predict.

A side-by-side photo comparison of Nana Akua Addo's two custom fashion choices for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards: a two-tone pink and red trouser suit by Medlin Boss and a hand-painted forest green gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

A side-by-side photo comparison of Nana Akua Addo’s two custom fashion choices for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards: a two-tone pink and red trouser suit by Medlin Boss and a hand-painted forest green gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php