Two Looks, One Night! Nana Akua Addo Owns the Ghana Movie Awards Red Carpet Again

We are still not over Nana Akua Addo‘s looks at the 2026 AMVCA, where she gave us three back-to-back fashion moments — a Gothic cathedral-inspired gown and a Living Stone dress, both by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, and a spiral fish scale gown from The Unbound Collection by Srushti Patil, all styled by NK Style. And just when we thought we had recovered, Nana showed up to the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards with two more looks that have us right back at square one.

She arrived first in a Mohammed Abbas Ossu strapless forest green gown with a sweetheart neckline and a hand-painted tie-dye effect that gave the fabric real depth. The bodice was structured and corseted, with asymmetric fabric panels trailing from the hip in soft, fluid layers and a high side split revealing the leg. Small green drop earrings and clear platform heels kept the styling restrained, while a large illuminated leaf backdrop merged with the green of the dress to create a portrait that felt entirely of a piece. Mohammed Abbas Ossu has clearly become Nana’s most trusted collaborator, and it is easy to see why.

For her second look, she switched into a Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss creation — a structured hot pink blazer with squared shoulders and a single-button fastening at the waist, with the sleeves and lower panels cut in deep red fabric for a bold two-tone effect. Underneath, a hot pink satin button-down shirt with a high neck added a second layer of texture, while straight-leg hot pink trousers and red pointed-toe heels completed the base of the look. The headpiece is what took everything to a different level entirely — a sculptural fascinator in pink and white that swirled upward and across her face in an abstract organic shape.

We are already looking forward to her next style moment, because Nana Akua Addo has become one of those rare dressers whose next look you genuinely cannot predict.