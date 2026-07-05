Connect with us

Scoop Sports Style

Every Look Nana Akua Addo Wore to Celebrate Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Inspired Scoop

Meet the 3 Brilliant Young Nigerians Representing the Country at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Inspired News Scoop

Nigeria's Young Mathematicians Just Made History at the 2026 Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

Scoop Sports

The Final Two! Egypt & Morocco Keep Africa’s Historic World Cup Journey Alive

Beauty Look Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Roses, Vines & a Gorgeous Gown: Idia Aisien's Birthday Look Is One to See

Inspired Scoop Sports

"You Made History": The Best Reactions to Cabo Verde's Unforgettable World Cup Run

News Scoop

NECLive & Frontyard Group Release New Report on the State of Nigeria's Creative Economy

Music Scoop

Weekend Playlist: 5 New Songs From Davido, Fola, Ayra Starr, Falz & More

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Conservationist Rachel Ikemeh Wins Prestigious 2026 Rolex Award for Her Work in the Niger Delta

Inspired Scoop Sports

Who Is Lionnel Mpasi? Meet the DR Congo Goalkeeper Who Nearly Stopped England at the 2026 World Cup

Scoop

Every Look Nana Akua Addo Wore to Celebrate Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo debuted three custom outfits celebrating the Black Stars during their 2026 World Cup run, translating matches against England, Croatia, and Colombia into bold national flag-inspired style statements.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian fashion enthusiast Nana Akua Addo showcasing three distinct custom outfits incorporating the green, yellow, and red colours of the Ghana flag for the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Three national flag-inspired concepts worn by Nana Akua Addo to back the Black Stars.

We’ve always known that the national colours of Ghana are very beautiful, but Nana Akua Addo made a very loud show-off of the colours when she rolled out three distinct fashion statements to back the Black Stars during their 2026 World Cup run.

From the group stage battles through to the elimination match, she systematically converted the tournament schedule into a high-fashion exhibition. Here is a breakdown of the specific concepts she wore for each match day:

June 23: England 0, Ghana 0

For Ghana’s opening fixture against England, she stepped out in a bold, structured streetwear uniform constructed from heavy leather textures. The look featured a cropped red leather moto jacket paired with a black crop top underneath. The lower half consisted of dramatic, extra-wide cargo pants boasting a conceptual, triple-layered waistband system that stacked the green, yellow, and red colors of the national flag sequentially. She completed the look with futuristic black shield sunglasses, a heavy metallic cross necklace, and a matching spherical red leather handbag.

Nana Akua Addo wearing a cropped red leather moto jacket and red utility cargo pants featuring a triple-layered green, yellow, and red waistband.

The structured red leather streetwear look debuted by Nana Akua Addo for the June 23 fixture against England. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

June 27: Croatia 2, Ghana 1

To mark the match against Croatia, the concept pivoted toward a sportier silhouette that integrated official tournament merchandise elements. She wore a white custom graphic tee featuring the word “GHANA” across the chest, national flag bands on the sleeves, and the historic independence year “57” stamped on the front. This was paired with voluminous, wide-leg trousers covered entirely in large silver metallic discs that created constant movement, punctuated by vibrant red, yellow, and green yarn tassels distributed across the piece to mirror the national identity.

Nana Akua Addo wearing a white custom jersey tee reading GHANA 57 paired with wide-leg trousers covered in silver metallic discs and tri-colour yarn tassels.

Nana Akua Addo sporting her custom independence tee and metallic disc trousers for the June 27 match against Croatia. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

July 4: Colombia 1, Ghana 0 (Round of 16)

For the final match where Ghana exited the tournament in the Round of 16, she went for an avant-garde approach that combined international silhouettes with regal styling. The base of the outfit was a highly structured satin wrap jacket featuring ballooning puff sleeves in striking flag red and thick gold satin lapels. Underneath, she wore fluid, high-waisted gold satin wide-leg trousers beneath a deep green contrast panel, securing the waist with an elongated tri-color braided sash. She finished the appearance with elbow-length marigold yellow gloves and a high top knot styled with traditional hair sticks.

Nana Akua Addo wearing an avant-garde red and gold satin wrap kimono gown with balloon sleeves, yellow gloves, and a tri-color braided sash under the Ghana national flag.

The regal satin kimono gown worn by Nana Akua Addo for the July 4 Round of 16 match against Colombia. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php