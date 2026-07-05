Every Look Nana Akua Addo Wore to Celebrate Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

We’ve always known that the national colours of Ghana are very beautiful, but Nana Akua Addo made a very loud show-off of the colours when she rolled out three distinct fashion statements to back the Black Stars during their 2026 World Cup run.

From the group stage battles through to the elimination match, she systematically converted the tournament schedule into a high-fashion exhibition. Here is a breakdown of the specific concepts she wore for each match day:

June 23: England 0, Ghana 0

For Ghana’s opening fixture against England, she stepped out in a bold, structured streetwear uniform constructed from heavy leather textures. The look featured a cropped red leather moto jacket paired with a black crop top underneath. The lower half consisted of dramatic, extra-wide cargo pants boasting a conceptual, triple-layered waistband system that stacked the green, yellow, and red colors of the national flag sequentially. She completed the look with futuristic black shield sunglasses, a heavy metallic cross necklace, and a matching spherical red leather handbag.

June 27: Croatia 2, Ghana 1

To mark the match against Croatia, the concept pivoted toward a sportier silhouette that integrated official tournament merchandise elements. She wore a white custom graphic tee featuring the word “GHANA” across the chest, national flag bands on the sleeves, and the historic independence year “57” stamped on the front. This was paired with voluminous, wide-leg trousers covered entirely in large silver metallic discs that created constant movement, punctuated by vibrant red, yellow, and green yarn tassels distributed across the piece to mirror the national identity.

July 4: Colombia 1, Ghana 0 (Round of 16)

For the final match where Ghana exited the tournament in the Round of 16, she went for an avant-garde approach that combined international silhouettes with regal styling. The base of the outfit was a highly structured satin wrap jacket featuring ballooning puff sleeves in striking flag red and thick gold satin lapels. Underneath, she wore fluid, high-waisted gold satin wide-leg trousers beneath a deep green contrast panel, securing the waist with an elongated tri-color braided sash. She finished the appearance with elbow-length marigold yellow gloves and a high top knot styled with traditional hair sticks.