Nana Akua Addo Brought a Cathedral Gown, Living Stone & a Spiral Fish Dress to the AMVCAs

Nana Akua Addo rocked not one, not two, but three looks to the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards last night — and not a single one of them looked like anything else on that carpet. The Ghanaian actress and style figure arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos with a clear brief: go further than anyone expects, and then go further still. All three looks were styled by NK Style, and together they read less like a red carpet wardrobe and more like a curated exhibition of wearable art.

Look One — The Cathedral Gown

She opened the night in a look that stopped people mid-sentence. Designed by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, this strapless gown draws its entire inspiration from The Cologne Cathedral in Germany, one of the most celebrated examples of Gothic architecture in the world. From the hip downward, the skirt expands into a vast, dome-shaped structure constructed entirely from miniature Gothic spires, arches, and windows, each one hand-built and painted in ivory, grey, and blue tones to mimic aged stone.

Crosses sit atop the tallest spires, and the open negative space between the architectural elements gives the skirt a three-dimensional quality, as though she is not wearing a cathedral but standing inside one. She carried a rosary and wore gold statement earrings, and the overall image is one of the most ambitious fashion moments we have seen at an AMVCA in years.

Look Two — The Living Stone

If the cathedral gown was about grandeur, the second look, also by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, was about something rawer. Titled “Living Stone,” this floor-length mermaid gown is constructed from large, irregular fragments of textured material layered across the entire body like crumpled earth or dried rock face. The off-shoulder silhouette features dramatically oversized puffed shoulders built from the same material, and flashes of deep blue are visible at the lower hem, a deliberate contrast to all that earth tone above it.

The gown was photographed against a dusty backdrop with actual soil and rock at the base, blurring the line between the garment and the ground beneath it entirely. The concept is of a woman not just wearing a dress, but emerging from the earth itself. Mohammed Abbas Ossu describes it as living stone, and that is precisely what it looks like, something geological, something ancient.

Look Three — The Spiral Dress

For the third look, Nana stepped into a piece from The Unbound Collection by Indian designer Srushti Patil. The spiral dress is an off-shoulder gown constructed from layered, curved panels that replicate the scales of a fish, each panel edged in blue, burgundy, and black crystal trim and stacked in a continuous spiral from neckline to floor.

At the back and shoulders, the panels extend dramatically outward and upward in a large fan formation that mirrors the fin of a fish, giving the entire silhouette a sweeping, aquatic quality. She carried a fish-shaped beaded handbag, a detail that makes the concept complete and entirely deliberate.

See more looks below

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