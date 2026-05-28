Nana Akua Addo’s Eid Look Came With Sculptural Asọ Oke Details and a Dramatic Cape

Is there anything called simple when it comes to fashion with Nana Akua Addo? For the Ghanaian lifestyle celebrity, the answer appears to be no. She consistently approaches red-carpet dressing with a strong sense of theatre, and her outfit for the Eid celebrations on Wednesday showed that she treats every occasion like a fashion moment worth fully committing to.

She stepped out in a look that merges contemporary West African luxury with traditional textile artistry. The base of the outfit is a floor-length column dress in a vibrant mint green tone. Wide, pannier-style padding was added at the hips to create a sculptural silhouette that draws from historical couture while remaining firmly rooted in modern design. For the textile choices, the structural side panels, exaggerated hips and sweeping cape were crafted from forest green Asọ Oke. The handwoven fabric features clean vertical white pinstripes, creating a sharp graphic contrast against the solid seafoam green base.

The bodice features dense embellishment made up of deep emerald crystals, sequins and metallic beads. The detailing stretches across the chest and sleeves before tapering into organic trails that follow the contours of the structured hips. To frame the look, she paired the dress with a fluid floor-length cape extending from a seamlessly wrapped matching headwrap.

One of the most striking styling choices appeared at the wrists. Instead of traditional jewellery, she wore stacked silver cuffs suspending multi-tiered silver chandelier kalire. The heavy metal tassels cascaded downward, adding movement and texture to the overall look. Finished with smoky eye makeup and silver drop earrings, the styling remained bold from head to toe.

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