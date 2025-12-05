Laolu Was Captivated by Nana Even Before He Heard Her Speak!

Ever used Clubhouse? While many people find friendship, fun and connections there, fate clearly had other plans for Nana and Laolu,

Laolu had joined several chat rooms and somehow, Nana caught his attention. It’s quite poetic — she never spoke once, yet she intrigued him deeply. Determined to hear what her voice sounded like, he decided to shoot his shot… keep reading to see how he pulled it off. Soon, they went on what turned out to be a truly wonderful date, one that marked the beginning of his longing and their beautiful love story. Nana captivated him completely, and now the lovebirds are saying yes to forever! Their Yoruba traditional-themed pre-wedding photos are so captivating and pleasing to the eye. The stunning pink hues, the chemistry and undiluted love mix beautifully in the best way, leaving us drooling for more. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Laolu:

It all began on a quiet Saturday that would change everything. I had first seen Nana on Clubhouse just days before. I observed keenly, but she never spoke in any of the chat rooms, and something in me knew I had to hear her voice. After a few determined attempts, I finally drew her into a private room. The moment she spoke, I felt it! Her presence was different, magnetic, and unmistakably special. With courage and some luck, I convinced her to meet me for my life’s most spontaneous, unforgettable date. That day, Nana opened her heart and spoke about her vision, her dreams, and the future she imagined. Every word carried depth and light. I was mesmerised not only by her beauty but also by her brilliance, her purpose, and the fire that seemed to dance within her spirit. In that moment, I knew. This wasn’t just a date; it was destiny revealing itself. I had found the woman I was meant to love, honour, and cherish forever. That Saturday morning was the start of a fulfilled life for me.

Credit

Photography @david.afolayan

Videography @sirhills_films

Makeup @peaceibadin_mua

Gele artist @adetobii_gele

Stylist @kuartz_

Agbada @bilad_couture

Planner @bmluxeevents