Adesola & Okwuchukwu Get to Have an #AmazinglyEverAfter! See Their Stunning Civil Wedding Photos

Popular Nigerian creative director Okwuchukwu, fondly known as Amazing Klef, melted hearts a while back when he surprised his baby girl, Adesola, with a dreamy cinema proposal. Now, the lovebirds are taking the next step as they seal their beautiful love story with an intimate civil wedding.

Love definitely did a wonderful job bringing this lovely duo together, and we are truly excited to see them explore this new adventure of a lifetime. For the big day, Adesola made a completely stunning bride in her chic two-piece tweed suit attire, with Okwuchukwu looking extra dapper in his crisp beige suit. Together, they are a breathtaking couple! There’s no surprise that their bond looks so refreshing and utterly sweet in these stunning civil wedding photos. Their chemistry is just as electric as their style, and their elegance is top-tier! With family and loved ones in attendance, the lovebirds became one under love. We can tell it was a wonderful day and truly, all roads lead to an #AmazinglyEverAfter! 😍

Enjoy their civil wedding photos:

Credit

Bride: @adesolamomoh

Groom: @amazingklef

Photography: @shutterwavephotography

Groom’s Stylist: @deangelictouchstylist

Groom’s Outfit: @diff.bydats

Bride’s Outfit: @ann.usman

Bride’s hair stylist: @slayedbyam

Planner: @thedodoexperience_