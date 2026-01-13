These Couples’ Mums Schooled Everyone on the Dancefloor | Watch

You can agree with us when we say wedding games make the special day even more exciting! It came down to the dancing competition in this beautiful wedding, and the mothers of the couple put on a great show.

The mothers brought their all to this dance battle, looking fabulous in their radiant Iro and Buba outfits. As they danced to the vibrant tune of ‘Shake Body’ by Skales, the couple, as well as loved ones, cheered them on excitedly. Even the bride caught the strong energy and danced to the sweet melody. The couple’s mums definitely understood the assignment to “shake body” because they did exactly that! You can tell they all had fun, and it excites us to see the mothers of the celebrants also enjoy their children’s big day. 💃🏽

Enjoy the video below: