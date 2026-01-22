Beauty Look
Shimmer in Radiant Style on Your Igbo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look
Something hot and fabulous is cooking for our Igbo brides-to-be, and you know we are definitely always at the front line, ready to deliver these fabulous looks to you all!
Vrons Designs did a wonderful job designing this glittering red-green Igbo traditional bridal look, with its beaded illusion longsleeves, neckline, and bodice. This work of art also comes with a wrapped skirt covered in floral beaded patterns. Altogether, this look is absolutely gorgeous! A bold makeup look fits perfectly with the dress, and EJ Glam understood this assignment, delivering one with shimmering eyes, bold rouge lips and a glowy finish. Tying the ensemble together with a cultural statement piece is this well-defined green gele by Power Gele. In fact, this look is a showstopper! Here’s a sign to opt for a look this radiant to have you shimmering on your Igbo trad.
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Dress: @vronsdesigns
Fabric: @celebritylacevendor
Makeup: @ejglam
Gele: @powergele
Hair Styling: @finesthub
Beads & Hand Fan: @kayandkaybridals
Videography: @owenimagery
Photography: @goldpin