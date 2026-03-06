From Azonto to Wotowoto Seasoning — Five Ghanaian Songs to Celebrate Ghana at 69

Connect with us

Ghana turns 69 on 6th March and we are marking the occasion with five Ghanaian songs that deserve a spot on your weekend playlist, from the iconic Azonto to Stonebwoy’s irresistible Jejereje.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG draped in traditional Kente cloth and gold beaded necklaces, seated overlooking a coastal Ghanaian city.

Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG draped in traditional Kente cloth and gold beaded necklaces, seated overlooking a coastal Ghanaian city. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram

Ghana turns 69 today and the country has every reason to celebrate. On 6th March 1957, Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from colonial rule — a moment so significant it did not just belong to Ghana, it belonged to the entire African continent. The independence movement that started in Accra inspired nations from Lagos to Nairobi to demand their own freedom, and the ripple effects of that singular moment are still felt across Africa today.

Sixty-nine years on, Ghana is still giving the world so much to be proud of — and music is right at the top of that list. From highlife to hiplife, Afrobeats to Afro-fusion, Ghana has consistently produced sounds that travel far beyond its borders and land on playlists all over the world. So whether you are Ghanaian, Nigerian, or simply a lover of good music, here are five songs that deserve a spot on your playlist this weekend.

Azonto — Fuse ODG ft. Tiffany

We could not make this list without starting here. Azonto is the song that turned a dance move into a global phenomenon and reminded the world that Ghana knew exactly how to have a good time. It is over a decade old and it still works at every single party. A classic for a reason and a forever staple on any Ghana playlist.

Makoma — King Paluta 

King Paluta’s breakthrough song did enormous numbers on streaming platforms and dominated TikTok and Instagram all through 2024. If you have not heard it yet, today is a very good day to fix that. It is the kind of song that makes you want to find out everything else he has ever made.

Sankofa — Gyakie 

Gyakie’s latest track, Sankofa, debuted on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, securing a spot within the Top 50 — which tells you everything you need to know about where she is headed. Jackline Acheampong, who grew up around music through her father, veteran highlife musician Nana Acheampong, has been building steadily and Sankofa is her most compelling work yet. Beautiful, intentional and very much worth your time.

Jejereje — Stonebwoy 

Stonebwoy’s Jejereje was one of the most talked-about songs in Ghana in 2024, smooth guitar work sitting alongside heavy cultural drums that make the whole thing completely irresistible. It is the song you put on when you want the weekend to feel like it means something.

WOTOWOTO SEASONING — Black Sherif ft. ODUMODUBLVCK 

This standout collaboration between Black Sherif and Nigerian rapper ODUMODUBLVCK became a West African anthem that crossed every border it met. Ghana and Nigeria on one track, doing what West Africa does best. The perfect note to end the list on.

