From Baby News to Family Reflections: Mr Eazi & Temi Ajibade Are Back on the Mic!

Mr Eazi and Temi Ajibade are back with a new season of The How Far Podcast, and if you’ve been waiting for their return, the wait is officially over — Season 5 comes with plenty of tea you’ll want to sit with, listen to properly, and not miss a single detail of.

The premiere opens like a proper catch-up between two people who’ve had a lot happen off-mic. They effortlessly move between life updates, quieter day-to-day changes, and those big moments that only really make sense when you pause and look back.

And then, of course, there’s the pregnancy conversation. It beautifully expands on what many of us already caught online—those gorgeous photos of Temi showing off her baby bump, styled in her usual understated, elegant way. In this episode, they dive deep into how they first found out they were expecting and exactly how that life-changing moment unfolded for them.

They also spend a lot of time talking about their mothers and the profound influence they’ve had on their lives. The conversation naturally drifts into childhood memories, upbringing, and the things you only start viewing differently once you step into a new chapter of life yourself.

At one point, they speak about Ifeoma Ajibade, Mr Eazi’s mother, and the mood shifts slightly. It becomes more reflective here, as they talk through memory and what still remains with them.

Throughout the rest of the premiere, the couple circles back to how things are shifting generally—their routines, new priorities, and even the way they look back at their younger years. Nothing is forced into grand conclusions; it just flows like a genuine chat between partners.

So if you were curious about what’s been happening in the Ajibade household, you’ve got your answer here.

See more BTS photos and watch the first episode below

Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram