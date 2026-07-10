From Conversations to Collaboration: BellaNaija’s Collette & Esther Wrap Up an Inspiring Week at Africa Creative Market 2026

Last week, we told you we were packing our bags for Lusaka, Zambia, to experience Africa Creative Market (ACM) 2026 firsthand. Now, after six inspiring days of conversations, collaboration, and cultural exchange, we are back with plenty to share.

Held from June 29 to July 4, 2026, Africa Creative Market (ACM), in partnership with Creative Industries Business Summit Zambia (CIBSZ) and KWIMBO, transformed Lusaka into a vibrant hub for Africa’s creative economy.

The conference took place from June 29 to July 2 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, before culminating in the KWIMBO National Arts Festival at the Lusaka Showgrounds on July 3 and 4.

Throughout the week, creatives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, development partners, and industry leaders from across Africa came together under one shared vision to strengthen the continent’s creative industries through collaboration, innovation, and investment.

The convergence officially opened with the ACM × CIBSZ Opening Ceremony, themed “Positioning Zambia as Africa’s Next Creative and Digital Economy Powerhouse.” The ceremony welcomed government representatives, development organisations, and creative industry leaders, including Dr. Inya Lawal, Founder of Africa Creative Market, alongside representatives of the Government of Zambia, the Nigerian High Commission, and other key stakeholders, all reinforcing the importance of positioning creativity as a driver of economic growth across Africa.

From there, the conversations only grew richer.

One of the standout sessions on opening day was The YouTube Economy: A Creator’s Roadmap to Revenue, convened by Oma Areh, Founder of Digital Creator Africa. Featuring creators including Layi Wasabi and Olufemi Oguntamu (Penzaar), the session explored audience growth, content strategy, monetisation, and the realities of building sustainable businesses in today’s creator economy.

Running alongside it was the Creative Capital Forum, themed “Unlocking Zambia’s Next Growth Frontier: Investing in the Creative Economy.” Industry leaders, including Uche Okocha of Trino Motion Pictures, International actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Maanka. A Chipindi, Director of Zambia’s National Arts Council, examined the role of policy, infrastructure, and investment in unlocking Africa’s creative potential.

The Visual Arts and Craft Summit, moderated by Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi, explored how artists and artisans can preserve culture while embracing innovation and expanding into global markets. The summit also featured conversations on digital art and emerging technologies, including insights from Malik Afegbua, Founder of Slickcity Studios.

The first day concluded with the NAMA Awards Gala, celebrating excellence across Zambia’s creative and cultural industries.

Day two shifted the focus towards law, technology, and creative entrepreneurship.

Convened by Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi, the Global Creative Legal Summit brought together legal practitioners, policymakers, and creative entrepreneurs for important conversations around copyright, royalties, intellectual property, licensing, and the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The discussions reinforced the importance of building stronger legal systems that protect African creatives while enabling cross-border collaboration.

The Creative Technology Summit explored the future of storytelling through animation, augmented reality, and virtual reality. One of its most anticipated sessions featured Malik Afegbua in conversation with Tosin Ajibade, Founder of OloriSuperGal, on “Building Africa’s Animation Industry: Talent, Studios & Global Opportunities,” where attendees gained valuable insights into scaling African animation studios for global audiences.

The day also featured The Activated Creative Summit, convened by Adeola Kingsley-James, alongside the Comedy & Literary Summit, where creatives explored storytelling, publishing, humour, and audience engagement as powerful tools for business growth and cultural impact.

On July 1, the spotlight turned to film, photography, and live performance.

The Women in Film & TV Conference(WIFT), led by Dr. Inya Lawal, brought together leading women across Africa’s screen industries to discuss leadership, collaboration, inclusion, and sustainable career development. The conference highlighted the importance of creating stronger pathways for women working across film, television, and digital media.

The Theatre & Dance Summit, moderated by Ayanda Sithebe of Actor Spaces, featured conversations with acclaimed actor Deyemi Okanlawon and other industry professionals, exploring the evolving relationship between theatre, film, and performance across Africa.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom Film Festival, convened by Evwoma Luther-Abegunde, explored faith-based storytelling, funding opportunities, and global distribution strategies for African filmmakers.

Photography professionals also gathered for the Business of Photography Summit, convened by Kola Oshalusi, Founder of Insigna Media Studios. Featuring respected photographers, including Kelechi Amadi-Obi and other industry experts, the summit examined branding, business development, technology, and the evolving landscape of commercial photography.

Conversations around content distribution continued through the Distribution Summit, where speakers examined audience access, distribution models, and strategies for ensuring African stories reach wider global audiences.

Another highlight was the Women in Film & TV (WIFT) Africa Gala and Awards, which brought together filmmakers, producers, executives, and creatives from across the continent. The gala provided an opportunity to honour outstanding contributions while reinforcing WIFT Africa’s commitment to advancing inclusion, leadership, and collaboration across film, television, and digital media.

The conference concluded on July 2 with another full day of impactful conversations.

The FashionEVO Summit, convened by Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, brought together designers, buyers, investors, and fashion entrepreneurs such as Ejiro Amos-Tejiri, Moriam Musa, and Blessing Achu for discussions on innovation, intellectual property, sustainability, and positioning African fashion for greater global competitiveness.

The Actor Spaces Summit, led by Ayanda and Felicia Sithebe, focused on strengthening Africa’s acting ecosystem through skills development, professional opportunities, and sustainable career pathways.

Music professionals also gathered at the Music Summit, where conversations explored music publishing, monetisation, rights management, and the future of Africa’s sound economy.

Another major highlight came during the Digital Creator Africa Summit, co-founded by Oma Areh, where Malik Afegbua delivered a captivating Live AI filmmaking demonstration that showcased how artificial intelligence is reshaping filmmaking, storytelling, and digital content creation across the continent.

Another memorable moment was the Zambian premiere of 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy. The screening attracted an enthusiastic audience and was attended by members of the film’s cast, including Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic, who joined filmmakers, creatives, and festival delegates in celebrating one of Africa’s most anticipated cinematic releases.

The premiere underscored the growing importance of cross-border collaborations and the role of African cinema in preserving the continent’s rich cultural history while reaching global audiences. After four days of conferences, the energy shifted outdoors as the KWIMBO National Arts Festival took over the Lusaka Showgrounds on July 3 and 4.

The festival celebrated Zambia’s vibrant cultural landscape through music performances, theatre, poetry, exhibitions, food, networking experiences, and family-friendly activities. Fashion enthusiasts also enjoyed the FashionEVO Runway Show and Awards, which celebrated outstanding designers and innovators shaping Africa’s fashion industry.

The week concluded with the ACM Next Level Competition, where ten finalists showcased their creativity before a panel of judges, with one exceptional participant emerging as the winner.



For us at BellaNaija, ACM 2026 was more than an event; it was an opportunity to witness Africa’s creative future unfolding in real time. Every conversation reinforced the importance of collaboration across borders, investment in creative talent, and building sustainable industries that empower the next generation.

Before heading back home, we also took time to experience another side of Zambia by visiting the Chaminuka Nature Reserve, where we explored one of the country’s most remarkable conservation destinations.

It was the perfect way to round off an unforgettable week, reflecting on new ideas, meaningful connections, and the incredible creativity that continues to shape Africa’s future.

Until next time, Zambia.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Africa Creative Market x Creative Industry Business Summit (CIBS) x Kwimbo National Arts Festival