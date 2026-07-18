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The Writing Clinic: Where Better Writing Begins

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The Writing Clinic: Where Better Writing Begins

Written By The Writing Clinic
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The first step to better writing is knowing what needs to improve. Many professionals write every day; emails, reports, proposals, briefs and other business documents. Yet writing often falls short because the real issues have never been identified.

The Writing Clinic takes a different approach because, we don’t just teach writing we diagnose it.

Rather than beginning with lectures, participants begin by writing. Faculty members assess each submission to identify strengths and areas for improvement. The programme is then delivered with those needs in mind, making the learning practical, relevant and immediately applicable.

Over four days, participants build a strong foundation in professional writing through guided practice and personalised feedback. The programme covers the fundamentals of effective writing, language skills, sentence structure, argument development, editing, audience awareness and the different forms of professional writing.

Designed for personal assistants, executive assistants, HR professionals, marketing and corporate communication professionals, and anyone seeking to strengthen their writing skills, the Writing Clinic equips participants to communicate with greater clarity, accuracy and confidence.

What to expect

  • A diagnostic review to identify strengths and gaps in your writing.
  • Intensive practice on the fundamentals of effective writing.
  • Improved language, grammar and editing skills.
  • Stronger sentence construction and argument development.
  • Practical guidance on different forms of professional writing. 

Programme Details

  • Date: 10–13 August 2026
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. daily
  • Venue: Pan-Atlantic University, Main Campus

For enquiries and registration:
+234 701 017 8911
+234 806 638 5629

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Writing Clinic

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