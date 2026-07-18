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Master the Art of Creative Presentation and Public Speaking

Written By The Creative Presentation and Public Speaking (CPPS)
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Great ideas deserve great delivery. Your expertise alone is not always enough. Every proposal, client pitch, board presentation, strategy meeting and public address requires one skill: the ability to communicate clearly and convincingly.

The Creative Presentation and Public Speaking (CPPS) workshop is designed for executives, managers and professionals who want to communicate with greater confidence, clarity and influence.

Over five intensive days, participants will develop practical skills to research and organise ideas, structure compelling presentations, deliver with confidence and engage diverse audiences. The programme focuses on techniques that can be applied immediately in the workplace, whether presenting to senior leaders, clients, colleagues or stakeholders.
If presenting is part of your role, improving how you communicate can improve how your ideas are received.

Participants will learn to:

  • Structure presentations for clarity and persuasion.
  • Develop relevant, audience-focused content.
  • Deliver presentations with confidence and credibility.
  • Hold audience attention from start to finish.
  • Strengthen executive presence through effective communication.

Programme Details:

  • Date: Monday, 10 August 2026
  • Venue: Pan-Atlantic University, Main Campus, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

For enquiries and registration, call +234 806 638 5629.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Creative Presentation and Public Speaking (CPPS)

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