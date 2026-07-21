Glitz, Grit & Finance: Inside the Exclusive Launch of ‘The Challengers’ Book – The VFD Origin Story

On Monday evening, Lagos’ business and cultural elite gathered at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel for what quickly became one of the city’s most talked-about literary events of the year—the public presentation of The Challengers, the compelling new book by celebrated author Dr Eghosa Imasuen.

The atmosphere was equal parts elegant and electric.

Executives, founders, policymakers, media personalities and book lovers arrived for an evening that proved storytelling can be just as powerful as boardroom strategy. From the striking “Wall of Challengers” installation to intimate conversations over cocktails, every detail reflected the spirit of resilience, ambition and collaboration that defines the book itself. Hosted with poise and warmth by media personality Isabella Adediji, the evening unfolded as an immersive celebration of ideas rather than a conventional book launch.

Published by Narrative Landscape, The Challengers tells the extraordinary true story of how five friends: Nonso Okpala, Adeniyi Adenubi, Mobolaji Adewumi, Gbenga Omolokun and Azubike Emodi came together in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis to build what is today the multi-billion-naira VFD Group. Rather than celebrating the myth of the lone genius entrepreneur, the book champions something even more compelling: the transformative power of trust, shared purpose and equal partnership.

Setting the tone for the evening was Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, Founder and Executive Chairman of Justrite Stores, who served as the event’s Chairman. Widely respected for building one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous retail brands, his barn-burner of a speech was a call-to-action for the diverse audience from the worlds of business, literature and leadership.

Another of the evening’s standout moments came during an engaging conversation between Chude Jideonwo, Dr Imasuen, and the VFD founders.

Reflecting on the journey behind the book, Dr Imasuen shared that documenting the story required almost five years of conversations, research and persuasion before the founders agreed to open their archives.

“Convincing these individuals to tell their story was only one part of the process. Their humility humbled me and it took a while for them to come to terms with how important their achievements have been when placed in a global perspective.”



Earlier, Channels Book Club host Kunle Kasumu praised the work for reading less like a business case study and more like a compelling corporate thriller, filled with memorable characters, dramatic turning points and timeless lessons on leadership and governance.

Adding even greater significance to the evening was the endorsement of Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, whose foreword describes The Challengers as a transformative work capable of inspiring a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The celebration reached its emotional high point with the unveiling of The Challengers Library Endowment, an ambitious initiative that seeks to place 3,000 copies of the book in public universities and with young entrepreneurs across Nigeria, ensuring that the lessons of collaboration and institution-building reach those shaping Africa’s future.



As guests mingled, exchanged ideas, posed for photographs and secured signed copies, it reinforced the belief that this was far more than a book launch. It was a tribute to resilience, and a reminder that some of the greatest success stories are written not by one extraordinary individual, but by people bold enough to build together.

The Challengers is now available in major bookstores nationwide, and online, including Amazon, and via narrativelandscape.com. Supporters can also contribute to The Challengers Library Endowment to help place the book in the hands of thousands of young readers across Nigeria.

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