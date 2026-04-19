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MasterChef Nigeria Premieres This April! Meet the 10 Home Cooks Competing for ₦73 Million

Nigeria officially joins the global culinary stage as the inaugural season of MasterChef Nigeria arrives this April. Ten talented home cooks are set to face the heat under the watchful eyes of acclaimed judges Chef Eros and Chef Stone. The competition for the ₦73 million grand prize kicks off Sunday, 26 April, streaming exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family.
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A collage of three MasterChef Nigeria contestants wearing official white aprons with the show’s logo

A compilation of three participants who made the final top ten of Nigeria’s inaugural MasterChef season. The collage highlights the diverse faces of the local home cooks competing for the ₦73 million grand prize in the Africa Magic Showcase.

Nigeria, the MasterChef Nigeria kitchen is officially open, and it is about to get very hot in there.

The local adaptation of the globally renowned cooking competition is finally here, making Nigeria the 71st country to join the franchise. It is genuinely exciting to see the green-white-green represented on a platform that airs in over 200 territories worldwide. The much-anticipated inaugural season premieres exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family on Sunday, 26 April at 7 pm.

Ten home cooks from across the country will compete for a staggering ₦73 million grand prize and the historic title of Nigeria’s very first MasterChef. These are not professional chefs, they are home cooks who love food deeply enough to stake everything on it, and that is precisely what makes this so compelling to watch.

Tasked with finding the best of the best are two of Nigeria’s most respected culinary voices. Chef Eros, founder of several food ventures including Cooking Jar and the acclaimed Ìlè Eros, is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading culinary innovators, known for reimagining traditional Nigerian dishes through contemporary presentation while maintaining global standards. Chef Stone, a culinary entrepreneur and cookbook author, founded Red Dish Culinary School with branches in Lagos and Abuja, where he trains aspiring chefs in technical skills and kitchen leadership. Between them, the two judges bring creativity and rigour in equal measure, which means contestants will need to bring their best.

Over thirteen episodes, we can expect intense challenges, unexpected twists, and dishes that push the boundaries of creativity while staying rooted in Nigerian flavours. As show runner Niyi Oyedeji put it: “MasterChef is not just another TV production. It is a celebration of our culinary heritage and a declaration that Nigeria now has a place on the global fine dining platform.”

Now, meet the ten home cooks who are cooking for glory.

David Emmanuel: A content creator whose humility and determination are shaping what promises to be an extraordinary culinary journey.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant David Emmanuel smiling broadly and giving two thumbs up while wearing his apron.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant David Emmanuel smiling broadly and giving two thumbs up while wearing his apron.

Demi Akingbe: An entrepreneur and food content creator bringing an eclectic style, creative flair, and visually striking dishes to the competition.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Demilade Akingbe smiling in her white apron, wearing glasses and a green headscarf.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Demilade Akingbe smiling in her white apron, wearing glasses and a green headscarf.

Derry Nnonyela: A finance admin coordinator whose passion for food is rooted in heritage and fuelled by ambition.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Chidera Nnonyelu, known as Derry, posing and smiling with her name visible on the apron.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Chidera Nnonyelu, known as Derry, posing and smiling with her name visible on the apron.

Fads Segun: A renewable energy expert whose cooking style is modern and health-conscious, combining fresh ingredients with purposeful intention.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Fads Segun with bright red hair, smiling in her white apron over a purple patterned shirt

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Fads Segun with bright red hair, smiling in her white apron over a purple patterned shirt

Favy Bessan: A content strategist whose cuisine reflects her fearless, imaginative, and deeply driven character.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Favour Epiphany Bessan, known as Favy, wearing a white apron and distinctive pink flower earrings.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Favour Epiphany Bessan, known as Favy, wearing a white apron and distinctive pink flower earrings.

Isabella Adediji: A managing director and seasoned media personality, ready to tell Nigeria’s story through her cuisine.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Isabella Adediji smiling with hands in pockets, wearing an adire patterned shirt beneath her apron

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Isabella Adediji smiling with hands in pockets, wearing an adire patterned shirt beneath her apron

Margaret Sunday: A culinary enthusiast dedicated to mastering the art of flavour, bringing a blend of grit and creativity to the competition as she vies for the top prize..

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Margaret Sunday, posing and smiling with her name visible on the apron.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Margaret Sunday, posing and smiling with her name visible on the apron.

Pearl Agbajem: A cloud kitchen manager cooking towards a brighter future with love and resilience.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Pearl Agbajem posing with confidence, hands on hips, wearing her white apron and gold hoops

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Pearl Agbajem posing with confidence, hands on hips, wearing her white apron and gold hoops

Preye Fadase: An entrepreneur and food vendor whose vision, discipline, and deep respect for tradition turn everyday food into memorable experiences.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Preye Fadese smiling with arms crossed, wearing a white apron and a traditional striped red and black cap.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Preye Fadese smiling with arms crossed, wearing a white apron and a traditional striped red and black cap.

Loye Oyedotun: A dedicated home cook who recently returned to Nigeria to follow his culinary calling, blending a global perspective with a deep-rooted passion for local flavours.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Loye Oyedotun smiling with hands clasped in front, wearing a white apron, glasses, and a white button-down shirt.

MasterChef Nigeria contestant Loye Oyedotun smiling with hands clasped in front, wearing a white apron, glasses, and a white button-down shirt.

 

 

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Photo Credit: MasterChef Nigeria

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