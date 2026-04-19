MasterChef Nigeria Premieres This April! Meet the 10 Home Cooks Competing for ₦73 Million

Nigeria, the MasterChef Nigeria kitchen is officially open, and it is about to get very hot in there. The local adaptation of the globally renowned cooking competition is finally here, making Nigeria the 71st country to join the franchise. It is genuinely exciting to see the green-white-green represented on a platform that airs in over 200 territories worldwide. The much-anticipated inaugural season premieres exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family on Sunday, 26 April at 7 pm.

Ten home cooks from across the country will compete for a staggering ₦73 million grand prize and the historic title of Nigeria’s very first MasterChef. These are not professional chefs, they are home cooks who love food deeply enough to stake everything on it, and that is precisely what makes this so compelling to watch.

Tasked with finding the best of the best are two of Nigeria’s most respected culinary voices. Chef Eros, founder of several food ventures including Cooking Jar and the acclaimed Ìlè Eros, is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading culinary innovators, known for reimagining traditional Nigerian dishes through contemporary presentation while maintaining global standards. Chef Stone, a culinary entrepreneur and cookbook author, founded Red Dish Culinary School with branches in Lagos and Abuja, where he trains aspiring chefs in technical skills and kitchen leadership. Between them, the two judges bring creativity and rigour in equal measure, which means contestants will need to bring their best.

Over thirteen episodes, we can expect intense challenges, unexpected twists, and dishes that push the boundaries of creativity while staying rooted in Nigerian flavours. As show runner Niyi Oyedeji put it: “MasterChef is not just another TV production. It is a celebration of our culinary heritage and a declaration that Nigeria now has a place on the global fine dining platform.”

Now, meet the ten home cooks who are cooking for glory.

David Emmanuel: A content creator whose humility and determination are shaping what promises to be an extraordinary culinary journey.

Demi Akingbe: An entrepreneur and food content creator bringing an eclectic style, creative flair, and visually striking dishes to the competition.

Derry Nnonyela: A finance admin coordinator whose passion for food is rooted in heritage and fuelled by ambition.

Fads Segun: A renewable energy expert whose cooking style is modern and health-conscious, combining fresh ingredients with purposeful intention.

Favy Bessan: A content strategist whose cuisine reflects her fearless, imaginative, and deeply driven character.

Isabella Adediji: A managing director and seasoned media personality, ready to tell Nigeria’s story through her cuisine.

Margaret Sunday: A culinary enthusiast dedicated to mastering the art of flavour, bringing a blend of grit and creativity to the competition as she vies for the top prize..

Pearl Agbajem: A cloud kitchen manager cooking towards a brighter future with love and resilience.

Preye Fadase: An entrepreneur and food vendor whose vision, discipline, and deep respect for tradition turn everyday food into memorable experiences.

Loye Oyedotun: A dedicated home cook who recently returned to Nigeria to follow his culinary calling, blending a global perspective with a deep-rooted passion for local flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

***

Photo Credit: MasterChef Nigeria