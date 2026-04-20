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Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Names Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha as 2026 Hosts

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards enters a new era as Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha are officially named co-hosts for the 12th edition. Set for 9th May 2026 in Lagos, this transition marks the first change in hosting leadership for the prestigious ceremony in over a decade.
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A side-by-side collage of 12th AMVCA co-hosts Bovi Ugboma in a pinstripe suit with a rose and Nomzamo Mbatha in an architectural brown leather gown.

The new faces of the AMVCA. Nigerian comedian Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha are paired as the official co-hosts for the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, ushering in a new era for the prestigious ceremony.

Africa’s biggest night in film and television just got a major refresh.

Nigeria’s Bovi Ugboma and South Africa’s Nomzamo Mbatha have been officially unveiled as co-hosts of the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), set to take place on 9th May 2026, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

It is a big deal, and here’s why: IK Osakioduwa has hosted the AMVCA since its debut in 2013, anchoring the ceremony for over a decade and becoming closely associated with the event. For twelve years, IK was the AMVCA stage — his voice, his timing, his warm Nigerian charm. He co-hosted the 11th edition last year alongside 16-year-old prodigy David Oke, and many read that pairing as a quiet passing of the torch. Now, the organisers have made it official. A new era has begun, and the two people stepping into those very sizeable shoes could not be a more compelling pair.

Enter Bovi, one of Nigeria’s finest with the mic

Born in Benin City, Bovi has spent more than two decades in the entertainment industry, consistently reinventing himself — from writing and starring in his sitcom “Extended Family” to taking his Man on Fire concert franchise to Lagos, London, Toronto, and beyond. His film “My Village People” joined the list of Nigerian films to gross 100 million naira at the local box office.

When the call came, he was genuinely surprised. “I wasn’t expecting it. Considering IK has been the host from the beginning, I was really happy when I got the call,” he said. But he’s not treating it lightly, he’s described the preparation as vigorous, with a clear focus on delivering a memorable show.

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma performing on stage in a white sweatshirt and red beanie during his "Colour Me Blacker" comedy show in London.

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma performing on stage in a white sweatshirt and red beanie during his “Colour Me Blacker” comedy show in London. Photo Credit: Bovi/Instagram 

And then there’s Nomzamo Mbatha whose presence brings a wider continental shine to the stage 

Born in KwaMashu Township, just outside Durban, Nomzamo is a South African actress, television personality, businesswoman, and human rights activist. She rose to prominence through the beloved drama “Isibaya,” broke into Hollywood with “Coming 2 America” opposite Eddie Murphy, and most recently stars as Queen Nandi in the critically acclaimed “Shaka iLembe,” for which she also serves as executive producer. Off screen, she is a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, a climate advocate, and founder of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation.

South African actress and AMVCA 12 co-host Nomzamo Mbatha posing in a black floor-length gown adorned with white feathers under a chandelier.

South African actress and AMVCA 12 co-host Nomzamo Mbatha posing in a black floor-length gown adorned with white feathers under a chandelier. Photo Credit: Nomzamo Mbatha/Instagram 

Together, Bovi and Nomzamo make an interesting pairing. He brings sharp wit and the kind of cultural fluency that makes a room of people both nervous and delighted. She brings elegance, presence and the kind of experience that fits a stage of this scale.

The 12th edition also introduces two new award categories: Best Indigenous Language (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa), signalling a broader pan-African direction for the awards. Veteran actress Joke Silva has been announced as Head Judge, and the full list of nominees has already been unveiled.

9th May 2026. Eko Hotel. Lagos. You may want to keep that evening free.

 

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