Simi Turns 38! See Her Gorgeous Photos as Adekunle Gold Surprises Her With Mercedes-Benz & Diamond Ring

It is a season of big wins for the Kosoko household. Just a month after welcoming their second child, the celebrations have reached a new high as Simi marked her 38th birthday on 19th April 2026.

Simi, who describes herself as “Omo Shola” and “Omo Charlie Champagne,” shared a series of stunning birthday photos to mark the occasion. Reflecting on a year she described as “big, long, heavy, and blessed,” the singer expressed deep gratitude for her faith and the unwavering support of those closest to her. True to her witty nature, she joked that unless she was seen out celebrating, the authorities might need to be called.

However, the highlight of the day came from her husband, Adekunle Gold. Known for his thoughtful gestures, the singer surprised his wife with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and a diamond ring. Sharing a video of the moment she saw the luxury SUV, Simi simply captioned the experience as “soft n spoiled.”

Adekunle Gold accompanied the gift with a moving tribute, describing Simi as his stillness in a moving world and his greatest muse. He shared that he loves her more than any song he could ever write, calling her the “Blue Fire” of his life.

This birthday milestone adds to an already eventful year for the couple, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in January and expanded their family in March.

See more photos below and watch the sweet video where Adekunle Gold surprises Simi with her new ride:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)