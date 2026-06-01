Culture
Beyond the Geles & Aso Oke: The Sunglasses We Loved at Ojude Oba 2026
Alongside the traditional Aso Oke and structural geles at Ojude Oba 2026, contemporary eyewear emerged as a definitive focal point in Ijebu Ode. From geometric frames to crystal-embellished rims, the sunglasses held their own weight, smoothly updating the visual language of prestige festival styling.
When the conversation turns to Ojude Oba fashion, the conversation almost always defaults to the heavy textiles. The festival grounds in Ijebu Ode are consistently a sea of rich Aso Oke, imported Damasks, and stiff, structural geles chosen by the various Regberegbe to signal family lineage. Yet, during the 2026 celebration, a completely different accessory held its own weight alongside those storied fabrics. The eyewear choices became a definitive focal point, proving that a major cultural moment can be anchored just as much by contemporary frames as by heritage weaves.
They were everywhere. Oversized square frames, geometric silhouettes, embellished rims, tinted lenses in shades of amber and olive — each pair adding its own personality to an already striking look. Far from being a practical shield from the sun, the eyewear felt like a deliberate styling choice, sitting comfortably alongside coral beads, richly woven fabrics, the traditional iro and buba, and statement headpieces.
What stood out most was how naturally the frames worked with the traditional attire. They did not compete with the outfits; they complemented them. A well-chosen pair of sunglasses added a fresh, contemporary touch while allowing the craftsmanship of the clothing to remain front and centre.
From sculptural shapes to heavily embellished rims, eyewear has officially moved from a functional afterthought to a key pillar of festival styling. See some of the pairs that had our attention the most.
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