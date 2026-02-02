Heritage Meets Glam! See Chioma Akpotha’s Stunning Igbo-Inspired Outfit

Mondays just got a whole lot brighter! Chioma Akpotha showed us how to turn a regular premiere into a full-on celebration of Igbo heritage. The veteran actress stepped out looking like a masterpiece, perfectly blending tradition and modern style.

She rocked a white lace blouse with a sweetheart neckline and dramatic tiered ruffles on the sleeves—complete with bold orange piping that pops against the delicate lace. And that wrapper! A floor-length gold-and-black George adorned with red and yellow patterns that scream festive elegance.

But let’s talk about that Gele—towering, bold, and flawlessly tied, it ties the whole look together while nodding to the vibrant accents in her outfit. Can we take a moment to appreciate this look?

Whether it’s a wedding, a church celebration, or an Umuada gathering, Chioma’s outfit proves that heritage never goes out of style. When the daughters of the soil show up, the bar is officially set. Umuada, clock it!