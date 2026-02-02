Connect with us

Heritage Meets Glam! See Chioma Akpotha's Stunning Igbo-Inspired Outfit

"Africa Is Not What I Thought": Streamer IShowSpeed Completes 20-Country Continental Tour

IShowSpeed Hits 50 Million Subscribers in Lagos and We’re Here for Every Moment

The Argungu Fishing Festival Is Back and Here Are 5 Things to Know Ahead of February

This Five-Minute Condensed Milk Chocolate Cake Is the Comfort Bake We All Need

Speed Does Africa! The Viral Moments from IShowSpeed’s Tour We Can’t Stop Replaying

You’ve Never Seen Braids Like This! Susan “Susy” Oludele Just Raised the Bar

How Yetty Kenny Is Bringing Her Authenticity To Owanbe with Mixology

From Midnight Mass to Doro Wat: Ethiopia Celebrates Christmas | See Photos

Eyo Festival 2025: Your Complete Guide to Lagos' Most Iconic Cultural Event

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha ditches corporate Monday style for a stunning Igbo cultural ensemble. Featuring a white tiered lace blouse and a traditional gold George wrapper, this look is perfect for the red carpet or a high-profile Umuada meeting.
Mondays just got a whole lot brighter! Chioma Akpotha showed us how to turn a regular premiere into a full-on celebration of Igbo heritage. The veteran actress stepped out looking like a masterpiece, perfectly blending tradition and modern style.

She rocked a white lace blouse with a sweetheart neckline and dramatic tiered ruffles on the sleeves—complete with bold orange piping that pops against the delicate lace. And that wrapper! A floor-length gold-and-black George adorned with red and yellow patterns that scream festive elegance.

But let’s talk about that Gele—towering, bold, and flawlessly tied, it ties the whole look together while nodding to the vibrant accents in her outfit. Can we take a moment to appreciate this look?

Whether it’s a wedding, a church celebration, or an Umuada gathering, Chioma’s outfit proves that heritage never goes out of style. When the daughters of the soil show up, the bar is officially set. Umuada, clock it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

